Katie Holmes Provides the Outfit Formula for a Timeless Look with Classic Black Coat, Straight-Leg Jeans & White Sneakers

Katie Holmes has provided a styling lesson on how to achieve a timeless look.

On Wednesday, Holmes stepped out in New York City, wearing a classic black coat. The clean outerwear piece featured a button-up closure and a slightly oversized fit. Holmes teamed the coat with a white top and straight-leg denim that came in a light blue wash.

Holmes’ accessorized with a beige tote bag and wore a green face mask from Evolvetogether. The brand offers a pack of 30 green masks for $36.

As for footwear, Holmes opted for white low-top sneakers Common Projects. The crisp shoes feature leather uppers and a lace-up closure. The style is currently available for $425 at Nordstrom.com. To keep warm, Holmes wore cozy black socks that perfectly coordinated with her coat.

Holmes’ ensemble includes must-have pieces that are essential to building a classic wardrobe. You can never go wrong with a black coat as the look is versatile and can be dressed up and down for numerous occasions. Next up, a good pair of jeans go a long way. While Holmes’ has paired her denim with sneakers, the look easily pairs with heels, sandals and even boots. The light-wash hue is also timeless. When it comes to wardrobe building, everyday white sneakers are crucial. The look will always be on trend as white sneakers can be matched with loungewear and workwear, including suiting. Holmes’ three pieces will always be in, and are definitely a good investment.

Today’s look is just one example of Holmes’ signature classic style. Her other timeless footwear looks include, combat boots, “ugly” sandals and loafers. The actress is also a fan of trench coats and trendy puffer jackets.

Copy Katie Holmes’ look with these picks below.

