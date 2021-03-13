Katie Holmes Masters Her Spring-Ready Monochrome Look With The Season’s Must-Have Shoe Trend

Katie Holmes’ date night look welcomed the spring weather and confirmed this season’s coolest shoe trend.

While out to dinner on Friday night, the actress styled an airy monochrome look with Emilio Vitolo Jr. in New York City. The Dawson’s Creek alumna wore a crisp button-down shirt in a cream colorway teamed with a white tank top underneath and coordinating light-hued trousers, which appear to be in a linen-like material. She accessorized the laidback outfit with a two-toned printed face mask, a pair of small hoop earrings and black framed sunglasses, which she held in her hand from earlier in the day.

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. on March 12 in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, Holmes completed her tailored warm-weather attire with a pair of shiny black brogues. Her shoes appear to have a patent leather construction with a rounded and short block heel. Although the style has yet to be confirmed, this silhouette appears similar to her beloved Repetto Zizi Oxford in an aesthetically comparable black colorway.

These 1970s-inspired shoes feature a full leather construction with a lacing-system detail across the vamp and a 0.9-inch stacked heel. They currently are on sale for $194 (reduced from $277) and are available in select sizes on Farfetch.com.

Here’s a closer look at the Repetto Zizi Oxfords. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

In December 2020, the “Batman Begins” alumna wore these same glossy shoes and teamed them with a navy wool coat, a bright green tee and relaxed fit jeans in a medium blue wash.

Katie Holmes runs errands across New York, Dec. 22. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

Loafers have become 2021’s most beloved casual shoe trend. They have quickly become a staple in Holmes’ everyday wardrobe. She often is spotted styling them with her signature midi coat and straight blue jeans uniform. Some of her other favorite silhouettes include the Gucci Jordaan loafers and Vagabond Cosmo 2.0 loafers.

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr out for a walk together on Jan 25, 2021, in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA Her other go-to shoes include the Aera Charli and Frame Le Canon boots and the Re/Done 90S and Common Projects Original Achilles sneakers.

