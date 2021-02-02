×
Katie Holmes Makes Baggy Jeans and Slouch Boots Work in the Snow With This Classic Coat

By Robyn Merrett
Katie Holmes is showcasing her snow-day style.

On Tuesday, Holmes stepped out in New York City, walking through piles of snow, wearing a classic wool coat. The cozy outerwear piece, which was layered atop a blue and white striped oxford shirt was slightly oversized in fit and featured a button-up closure.

During her outing, Holmes also provided a styling lesson as she teamed the coat with baggy jeans — a signature look for the star’s mom-style wardrobe — and slouch boots. The pairing can be intimidating, but Holmes managed to make the pieces look flattering due in part to the sleekness of the footwear. The knee-high boots feature a shiny leather construction with a thick tan rubber outsole, making them ideal for icy pavement. The boots also elongate Holmes’ legs.

katie holmes, navy wool coat, baggy jeans, slouch boots, new york city
Katie Holmes in New York City on Feb. 2.
CREDIT: MEGA

katie holmes, slouch boots, snow, new york city
A closer view of Katie Holmes' boots
CREDIT: MEGA

The actress finalized the look with a taupe colored handbag, tortoise sunglasses and her go-to black face mask from Evolvetogether, which come in a pack of 30 for $36.

When it comes to her aesthetic, Holmes style can be classified as classic and timeless. The star is a big fan of wool and trench coats, trendy puffer jackets as well as white sneakers, combat boots and loafers. On Jan. 25, Holmes stepped out for a stroll with her boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr., wearing a checkered duster coat from Khaite with straight-leg jeans and chunky black penny loafers that appear to be from Vagabond. The style, which comes with a $160 price tag, features a strap across the upper and a thick outsole.

Shop similar boots as Katie Holmes with these picks below.

steve madden, madden girl, tall boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Madden Girl Coretta Boot, $70

free people, hawley tall boot, slouch boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Free People Hawley Tall Boot, $153

free people, sway knee boot, nordstrom
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Free People Sway Knee Boot, $168

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

