Katie Holmes Makes Baggy Jeans and Slouch Boots Work in the Snow With This Classic Coat

Katie Holmes is showcasing her snow-day style.

On Tuesday, Holmes stepped out in New York City, walking through piles of snow, wearing a classic wool coat. The cozy outerwear piece, which was layered atop a blue and white striped oxford shirt was slightly oversized in fit and featured a button-up closure.

During her outing, Holmes also provided a styling lesson as she teamed the coat with baggy jeans — a signature look for the star’s mom-style wardrobe — and slouch boots. The pairing can be intimidating, but Holmes managed to make the pieces look flattering due in part to the sleekness of the footwear. The knee-high boots feature a shiny leather construction with a thick tan rubber outsole, making them ideal for icy pavement. The boots also elongate Holmes’ legs.

Katie Holmes in New York City on Feb. 2. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Katie Holmes' boots CREDIT: MEGA

The actress finalized the look with a taupe colored handbag, tortoise sunglasses and her go-to black face mask from Evolvetogether, which come in a pack of 30 for $36.

When it comes to her aesthetic, Holmes style can be classified as classic and timeless. The star is a big fan of wool and trench coats, trendy puffer jackets as well as white sneakers, combat boots and loafers. On Jan. 25, Holmes stepped out for a stroll with her boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr., wearing a checkered duster coat from Khaite with straight-leg jeans and chunky black penny loafers that appear to be from Vagabond. The style, which comes with a $160 price tag, features a strap across the upper and a thick outsole.

