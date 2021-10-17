Kathy Hilton Takes Graphic Prints to New Levels in Graffiti Skirt and Ankle-Wrap Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Kathy Hilton dressed in bold style for dinner at Craig’s with her daughter, Nicky hilton, in West Hollywood, Calif.
The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star arrived in a statement-making ensemble, which featured a bold graffiti-print skirt by Louis Vuitton. Hailing from the brand’s iconic collection with artist Stephen Sprouse, Hilton’s skirt featured numerous pink “Vuitton” and “Paris” letter graphics outlined in black and red. Her outfit was complete with a versatile black 3/4-sleeve blouse, as well as diamond stud earrings and a velvet Oscar de la Renta handbag.
For footwear, the socialite wore a sleek pair of ankle-wrap pumps. Her shoes featured black suede uppers with pointed toes and stiletto heels, totaling at least 3 inches in height. Hilton’s pumps remained secure and stylish with long suede straps, which she tied in bows for an elegant finish. The pair added an element of playfulness to her look, playing off of the bold accents in her skirt and bag.
Ankle-wrap heels have been trending this year due to their support and sharp appearance, often featuring pointed-toe and slingback pumps with thin heels. Hilton isn’t the only celebrity to lace up in the style this season. Stars including Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa and Chrissy Teigen have also worn pairs by Femme LA, The Attico and Gianvito Rossi in recent weeks.
Where shoes are concerned, Hilton often gravitates towards heels with elegant and whimsical accents. The FN cover star regularly wears pointed-toe pumps accented with buckles, tonal colors and floral prints from brands including Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo — plus her daughter’s French Sole flats. These are frequently paired with colorful blouses, dresses and matching sets in elegant prints from labels such as Alice & Olivia, Max Mara and Giambattista Valli, among others. However, Hilton isn’t just a stylish dresser. She’s also served as a campaign star for luxury fashion labels Oscar de la Renta and Valentino.
