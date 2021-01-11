Katharine McPhee Does the ‘Ugly Sandal’ Trend in Maternity Leggings & Monochrome Attire

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Katharine McPhee made a Starbucks run this weekend in a look that gave the monochrome trend a maternity-style twist.

The “Smash” star, who is expecting her first child with husband David Foster, stepped out in Los Angeles on Sunday in all-black attire. The streamlined outfit included a classic tee tucked into maternity leggings with a coordinating trench coat for a layer of warmth. To break up the all-black look, McPhee also included a fringed Prada bag and a leopard-print face mask.

Katharine McPhee out and about in Los Angeles, Jan. 10. CREDIT: MEGA

Katharine McPhee out and about in Los Angeles, Jan. 10. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Katharine McPhee’s sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet, the mom-to-be supported her feet in one of 2020’s biggest footwear trends. The loop-toe sandals came complete with smooth leather uppers and a cork midsole, bearing resemblance to Birkenstock’s Mayari silhouette. Formed with a contoured footbed, the sandal is a surprisingly smart pick for pregnancy style as it provides added support to the foot’s achy arches.

Related Ciara Upgrades Her Galaxy Leggings & Crop Top With This Major Boot Trend Kendall Jenner Channels 'The Matrix' in the Chunkiest Boots & a Dramatic Trench Kourtney Kardashian Teams Strapless Vinyl Dress & Prada Square-Toe Pumps To Ring in 2021

Like clogs and ballet flats, “ugly” sandals, experienced a revitalization amongst growing celebrity style trends and footwear favorites last year. The new appreciation for comfortable sandal styles comes with an increased desire for ease of wear and stability in the fashion world amidst the current environment — and for 2021, too, it appears the trend is here to stay.

Watch on FN

McPhee’s own choice of a classic black Birkenstock iteration of the style retails for $100 at Zappos.com.

Katharine McPhee out and about in Los Angeles, Jan. 10. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Katharine McPhee’s sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to Katharine McPhee’s style, you can find her in everything from mom jeans and Nike sneakers to Christian Siriano gowns with Le Silla pumps. The “Waitress” star also prefers designs from Alexandre Birman, Staud, Tanya Taylor and more top brands as styled by her husband’s daughter, Jordan Foster; Foster additionally works with the likes of Ashley Graham, Aly Raisman and her sisters Erin and Sara Foster.

Hop on the “ugly’ sandal trend like Katharine McPhee

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Birkenstock Mayari Sandals, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Birkenstock Arizona Sandals, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Birkenstock Florida Sandals, $100.

Click through the gallery to discover how Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner and more stars styled the “ugly” sandal trend.