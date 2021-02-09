Katharine McPhee Gives the Cardigan Trend a Maternity Style Touch With Boho Dress & Platform Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Katharine McPhee showcased her maternity style over the weekend, wearing one of this year’s biggest outerwear trends.

On Saturday, McPhee, who is expecting her first child with husband David Foster, stepped out in Sherman Oaks, Ca. to do some shopping at Bloomingdale’s. For the occasion, McPhee sported an effortless ensemble that included a white boho dress adorned with blue flowers. The frock featured a stretch-like fabric at the chest, making it comfortable for an expectant mother.

To keep warm, McPhee wore a cream button-up cardigan. Cardigans are trending big this season with celebs like Rebel Wilson, Machine Gun Kelly, Ashley Graham and more showing off the style in different ways. Cardigans were also featured heavily on the spring ’21 runways of Erdem, Altuzarra and Versace.

Katharine McPhee is seen shopping in Sherman Oaks, Ca. on Feb. 6. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Katharine McPhee’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

McPhee completed her outfit with a pair of white espadrille sneakers. The shoes feature white uppers that sat atop thick platform rope sole.

This wouldn’t be the first time McPhee’s maternity style included a trend. Last month, McPhee was spotted doing some grocery shopping in Los Angeles, wearing a classic t-shirt that she tucked into classic black leggings. She layered with a coordinating trench coat and finished the look with Birkenstock’s Mayari sandals. The “ugly” sandal trend was one of 2020’s must-have footwear styles with shoppers leaning towards more comfortable shoes while quarantining and working from home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Katharine McPhee on Jan. 10. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to her pregnancy, McPhee has been opting for practical clothing. In addition to her platform sneakers and Birkenstocks, her rotation also includes footwear from Nike and Anothersole.

