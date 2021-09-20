Kate Winslet Nabs Emmy Award in Plunging Dress and Pointy Jimmy Choo Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kate Winslet earned her second Emmy Award in an all-black outfit.

The “Titanic” alum hit the red carpet of the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday evening before being awarded Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her performance on HBO’s “Mare of Easttown.” She dressed in a black look, complete with a custom black Giorgio Armani Privé dress with a V-neck and bell sleeves. She added Fred Leighton Jewels to the outfit including bracelets, earrings and rings. She also carried a black clutch bag.

Kate Winslet at the 2021 Emmy Awards. CREDIT: PMC

For her shoes, Winslet chose a classic silhouette. She wore Jimmy Choo Romy pumps in black. The pointed-toe silhouette featured a thin stiletto heel that reached nearly 4 inches. They retail for $650 on Jimmy Choo’s website.

Jimmy Choo Romy pump. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

The 2021 Emmy Awards returned in person with a limited live audience of nominees and their guests. Winners from the event included Josh O’Connor and Olivia Colman, taking both Best Lead Actor and Actress in a Drama Series from their work on “The Crown.” It was no surprise that “Ted Lasso” took Best Comedy Show, plus Jason Sudeikis took Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on the series. Many stars attended the event, including Kathryn Hahn, Issa Rae, Michaela Coel, Kate Winslet, Seth Rogen and more.

