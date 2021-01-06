Kate Upton Previews Spring Trends in a Bright Sundress & Square-Toe Sandals

Kate Upton made a triumphant return to social media last night in the chicest way.

After over a month of taking a break from Instagram, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star joined her husband, MLB star Justin Verlander, and their daughter Genevieve, 2, for a sweet vacation snap on Tuesday.

In the image, Upton previewed a series of spring’s soon-to-be biggest trends including Pantone’s color of the year. Her floral sundress featured hits of bright accents, channeling the color experts’ choice of Illuminating yellow for one of 2021’s two top shades.

“I’m excited to jump back in recharged and ready to share some exciting projects in the works and some of the things that we’ve been up to,” explained Upton in her caption.

In addition to her floral dress, the “Other Woman” actress also tapped another upcoming trend when it came to footwear. The chic sandals came set atop a wooden block heel for a sturdy fit, formed with strappy white uppers for a warm weather-ready look. The finishing touch of the style came with its square-toe silhouette.

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear. And now, the design is set to remain one of the biggest trends as spring ’21 approaches.

Square-toed flats at Milan Fashion Week in September. CREDIT: WWD

Flouncy skirts and square-toed high heel sandals at Versace spring ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Versace

Throughout her time in quarantine, Upton has been home with Verlander. During the pandemic, the couple gave back by donating Verlander’s weekly paycheck to charitable organizations. Since announcing their plan on April 4, the duo together donated 25,000 masks to the Detroit Police Department and another 25,000 masks to Covenant House New York, in addition to working with the American Gold Star Mothers, a group composed of families who have lost a son or daughter during their service in the military.

On top of her philanthropic ways, Upton has had a successful multi-faceted career, serving as the face of Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. When it comes to premieres for her hit films like “The Other Woman” and “The Layover,” the 28-year-old star tends to favor designs from Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection, to name a few. Her shoe style ranges from affordable picks from Sam Edelman and Under Armour to designer styles courtesy of Alexandre Birman and Giuseppe Zanotti.

