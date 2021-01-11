Kate Upton Elevates Skinny Jeans With a Puff-Sleeve Blouse & Bold Metallic Nikes

Kate Upton’s off-duty style gets better and better by the day.

The model took to Instagram once more this weekend to give a look at her family’s chic everyday style, joining her husband Justin Verlander and daughter Genevive, 2, on a trip to the Palm Beach Zoo in Florida. For the casual occasion, Upton herself topped classic dark-wash skinny jeans with a puff-sleeve blouse and a two-tone crossbody purse.

The “Other Woman” star’s choice of footwear then gave a bold twist on one of 2020’s biggest sneaker silhouettes. The metallic sneakers come from Nike in a take on the brand’s Air Force 1 style.

The brand’s Air Force 1 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for Gen-Z and above; from “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to TikTok star Addison Rae, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks from the younger generation. Stars across all industries, though, have stepped into the silhouette including Hailey Baldwin, Justin Timberlake and Travis Scott amongst other major names.

Upton’s pair in particular features sleek metallic uppers with similar iterations retailing for $125 at Farfetch.com.

Nike Air Force 1. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Throughout her time in quarantine, Upton spent most of her days home with Verlander before the MLB season returned. The couple gave back by donating Verlander’s weekly paycheck to charitable organizations. Since announcing their plan on April 4, the duo together donated 25,000 masks to the Detroit Police Department and another 25,000 masks to Covenant House New York, in addition to working with the American Gold Star Mothers, a group composed of families who have lost a son or daughter during their service in the military.

On top of her philanthropic ways, Upton has had a successful multi-faceted career, serving as the face of Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. When it comes to premieres for her hit films like “The Other Woman” and “The Layover,” the 28-year-old star tends to favor designs from Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection, to name a few. Her shoe style ranges from affordable picks from Sam Edelman and Under Armour to designer styles courtesy of Alexandre Birman and Giuseppe Zanotti.

