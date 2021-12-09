Kate Upton Goes Wild in Animal Prints, Fringe and White Sneakers With Justin Verlander & Daughter on Anniversary Trip

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kate Upton took to social media with the cutest family photo.

The model posted to her Instagram on Wednesday with her husband, Justin Verlander, and their daughter, Genevieve. Upton’s caption mentioned how the couple took their daughter to their wedding venue 4 years after their nuptials. In the photo, Upton wore a Western-looking jacket that included leopard print and brown fringe along the arms and bodice. She paired a white turtleneck underneath with black pants. The 29-year-old wore a simple pair of white Club C Reebok sneakers in the photo.

Verlander, who is a professional baseball player, matched his wife’s fall style in the photo. He wore a pair of blue jeans and a cream sweater. He added a pair of beige suede slip-on shoes for the outing.

As a model/actress, Upton has been a name in fashion for a while. She served as the face of Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. When it comes to hitting the red carpet for her hit films like “The Other Woman” and “The Layover,” the star tends to favor designs from Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection, to name a few.

Outside of fashion, Upton has worked with charities as well. In 2020, Upton spent most of her days home with Verlander before the MLB season returned. The couple gave back by donating Verlander’s weekly paycheck to charitable organizations. Since they announced their plan in April 2020, the duo’s work included donating 25,000 masks to the Detroit Police Department and another 25,000 masks to Covenant House New York, in addition to working with the American Gold Star Mothers, a group composed of families who have lost a son or daughter during their service in the military.

