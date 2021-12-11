Kate Upton Visits Florence With Justin Verlander and Daughter in a Chic Turtleneck and Combat Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s about Florence and family in Kate Upton’s newest Instagram post.

Sporting a blue-and-green turtleneck and black boots, Upton and her husband, Justin Verlander, posed with baby Genevieve Upton Verlander held in their arms before a scenic view of Florence, Italy.

The Sports Illustrated model gushed about the trip in her latest post, stating, “Family, Florence, and memories I’ll cherish forever..my heart is so full. Until next time!”.

Upton is seen wearing a color-blocked turtleneck that hugs her figure nicely. The sweater shifts from a deep blue to dark green, lastly transitioning to a seafoam hue. Upton opted for a classic pair of black skinny jeans to complement the multicolored sweater she donned. For accessories, the model and mom kept it simple, wearing only her wedding ring, keeping her lobes and her wrists bare.

Upton chose some chic Rockoko Fendi combat boots for her hike up the hill with her fam. The peekabo repeating brown and tan Fendi logo sat below a white and black striped trim, complete with black laces. This style of sock boot has become increasingly popular for its comfort and for its wearability, creating an interesting silhouette for an otherwise normal pair of boots. For those of us who prefer brown over black, Fendi also carries a brown style of the same boots.

The look is kept cozy with the addition of the lined boots and thick turtleneck. It’s an interesting take on a classic outfit, keeping the model warm and chic all winter long. A look like this is easily replicated with pieces you already have tucked away in your closet, and is accessible and wearable for all body shapes and sizes. Also, it’s sure to keep you warm from head to toe.

Wanna rock some cozy black boots this winter? Here are some Kate Upton-inspired booties that we know you’ll love.

