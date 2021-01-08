Kate Upton Glows in a Glittering Wrap Dress & the Perfect Spring Sandal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

As she returned to social media this week, Kate Upton revealed her New Year’s Eve look and it did not disappoint.

The “Other Woman” actress joined her husband, MLB star Justin Verlander, on a rooftop view for the end of 2020 as seen on Instagram yesterday. Upton’s outfit for the holiday kept up with her ever-chic style as she modeled a glittering wrap dress featuring a long-sleeve fit and a dipping neckline.

She then elevated the look with a summery block-heel sandal complete with a strappy upper.

Earlier in the week, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star joined Verlander and their daughter Genevieve, 2, for annother sweet vacation snap. In the image, Upton previewed a series of spring’s soon-to-be biggest trends including Pantone’s color of the year. Her floral sundress featured hits of bright accents, channeling the color experts’ choice of Illuminating yellow for one of 2021’s two top shades.

Related Kim Kardashian Wows in Nothing But a Bodysuit & Metallic Thigh-High Boots Ciara Upgrades Her Galaxy Leggings & Crop Top With This Major Boot Trend Elsa Hosk Flatters Her Baby Bump in Low-Rise Jeans, Crop Top & the Coziest Coat

In addition to her floral dress, the “Other Woman” actress also tapped another upcoming trend when it came to footwear. The chic sandals came set atop a wooden block heel for a sturdy fit, formed with strappy white uppers for a warm weather-ready look. The finishing touch of the style came with its square-toe silhouette.

Watch on FN

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear. And now, the design is set to remain one of the biggest trends as spring ’21 approaches.

Throughout her time in quarantine, Upton has been home with Verlander. During the pandemic, the couple gave back by donating Verlander’s weekly paycheck to charitable organizations. Since announcing their plan on April 4, the duo together donated 25,000 masks to the Detroit Police Department and another 25,000 masks to Covenant House New York, in addition to working with the American Gold Star Mothers, a group composed of families who have lost a son or daughter during their service in the military.

On top of her philanthropic ways, Upton has had a successful multi-faceted career, serving as the face of Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. When it comes to premieres for her hit films like “The Other Woman” and “The Layover,” the 28-year-old star tends to favor designs from Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection, to name a few. Her shoe style ranges from affordable picks from Sam Edelman and Under Armour to designer styles courtesy of Alexandre Birman and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Hop on the square-toe sandal trend in these styles inspired by Kate Upton.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

To Buy: By Far Kersti Sandals, $168 (was $420).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Nakita Sandals, $60 (was $150).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Alexandre Birman Nelly Sandals, $262 (was $525).

Click through the gallery to discover even more of Kate Upton’s best looks over the years.