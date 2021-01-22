Kate Upton’s Wrapped Crop Top, Linen Pants & Chunky Sandals Are Peak Vacation Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Upton’s latest look is the perfect vacation style inspiration you need to see this week.

The supermodel shared a chic ensemble and dreamy setting from her latest voyage with her husband Justin Verlander and their daughter, Genevieve. In the image posted to Instagram yesterday, Upton gave a twist on the monochrome trend in an all-white look that teamed a wrapped crop top with pleated linen pants.

For footwear, she buckled up a set of black leather sandals set atop a chunky block heel.

In another look from her time by the shore, the “Other Woman” actress joined Verlander at a local Conch Shack. For the warm-weather outing, Upton slipped on a bright wide-brim blue hat to match her white button-up blouse and denim cutoff shorts. The finishing touch of the ensemble came in the form of slip-on suede sandals complete with a bold metallic buckle for a relaxed yet chic footwear moment.

Throughout her time in quarantine, Upton spent most of her days home with Verlander before the MLB season returned. The couple gave back by donating Verlander’s weekly paycheck to charitable organizations. Since announcing their plan on April 4, the duo together donated 25,000 masks to the Detroit Police Department and another 25,000 masks to Covenant House New York, in addition to working with the American Gold Star Mothers, a group composed of families who have lost a son or daughter during their service in the military.

On top of her philanthropic ways, Upton has had a successful multi-faceted career, serving as the face of Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. When it comes to premieres for her hit films like “The Other Woman” and “The Layover,” the 28-year-old star tends to favor designs from Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection, to name a few. Her shoe style ranges from affordable picks from Sam Edelman and Under Armour to designer styles courtesy of Alexandre Birman and Giuseppe Zanotti.

