Kate Middleton Goes Green at Wimbledon in Emerald Dress and Sharp White Pumps

Kate Middleton tapped into fashion’s current favorite color to take in the twelfth day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships with Prince William at London’s All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The match featured the women’s finals between Australia’s Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic. Stars like Priyanka Chopra, Tom Cruise, and tennis legend Billie Jean King were also in attendance.

Kate Middleton visits the Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England on July 10th, 2021. CREDIT: Mirrorpix / MEGA

For the occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge donned an emerald green midi dress featuring capped shoulders and a lightly pleated skirt. The piece was similar in palette and length to single-color dresses she’s previously worn by LK Bennett, as well as the polka dot Alessandra Rich skirt she donned for Wimbledon’s fifth day of matches last week. Middleton accessorized with a twisted gold Halcyon Days bangle, which she previously wore with a lavender shift dress for the launch of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood at Kensington Palace last month. She was briefly spotted in a navy and white floral face mask, as well.

Kate Middleton visits the Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England on July 10th, 2021. CREDIT: Mirrorpix / MEGA

The Duchess chose a pair of sharp white pumps for the outing, which feature a pointed toe and low heels that appeared to measure 3 inches in height. The shoes, similar to a slightly taller pair she wore at Wimbledon last week, provided a neutral base for the outfit while keeping it sharp and classic through a versatile tone. A similar Prada pair retails for $775 on Farfetch.com.

Kate Middleton visits the Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England on July 10th, 2021. CREDIT: Mirrorpix / MEGA

A closer look at Middleton’s white pumps. CREDIT: Mirrorpix / MEGA

Green is one of the most popular colors in the fashion industry at the moment, trending across a range of silhouettes and styles. Stars like Hailey Bieber, Sophie Turner, and Izabel Goulart have been spotted in clothing and shoes in a range of hues from emerald to lime, from top labels like David Koma, Balenciaga, and Wandler.

Kate Middleton visits the Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England on July 10th, 2021. CREDIT: Mirrorpix / MEGA

Pointed-toe pumps are a style signature for Middleton, who’s partial to pairs by Emmy London, Jimmy Choo, and Stuart Weitzman. Her favorite style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of classic designer heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers by brands like New Balance, Marks & Spencer, Adidas, Superga and Zara. Her wardrobe also contains a range of elegant designer dresses by labels like Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and Alexander McQueen.

Bring elegant style to your wardrobe with a pair of white pumps, inspired by Kate Middleton.

To Buy: Calvin Klein Gayle pumps, $99.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $140.

To Buy: Alfani Joules pumps, $70.

