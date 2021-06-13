Kate Middleton Is a Vision in White With a Coat Dress & Classic Pumps at the G7 Summit Reception

Kate Middleton leaned on Alexander McQueen for a stately look at a reception for the G7 Summit on Friday.
The Duchess of Cambridge was a vision in white as she sported a crisp coat dress from the label. The dainty piece featured a blazer-like construction with subtle buttons at the waist. Giving the look a bit of color, Middleton accessorized with an embroidered, multi-colored clutch and minimal jewelry.
As for footwear, Middleton kept the look clean with a pair of suede nude pumps. The shoes featured a pointed toe and a bow detail at the ankle. The pumps were finalized with a stiletto heel.
Middleton highlighted the moment via her and husband Prince William’s Instagram account, writing: “The Duke and Duchess joined The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall for the #G7 Leaders’ reception at the Eden Project in Cornwall.”
“Following the Leaders’ reception The Queen, The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duchess of Cambridge attended a reception marking the Big Lunch, which will form part of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.”
“The Duke and G7 leaders joined The Prince of Wales for a reception on his Sustainable Markets Initiative, and discussed its work to ensure business works for the environment, not against it.”
Middleton’s soft look comes after she showcased a more vibrant look to meet with First Lady Jill Biden also on Friday. For the occasion, Middleton opted for a strawberry pink dress complete with a cinched waist. America’s first lady also stepped out in color, wearing a neon pink blazer layered over a white pleated dress and her signature pearls. Both Middleton and Mrs. Biden opted for nude heels.
