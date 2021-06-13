Kate Middleton Is a Vision in White With a Coat Dress & Classic Pumps at the G7 Summit Reception

Kate Middleton leaned on Alexander McQueen for a stately look at a reception for the G7 Summit on Friday.

The Duchess of Cambridge was a vision in white as she sported a crisp coat dress from the label. The dainty piece featured a blazer-like construction with subtle buttons at the waist. Giving the look a bit of color, Middleton accessorized with an embroidered, multi-colored clutch and minimal jewelry.

As for footwear, Middleton kept the look clean with a pair of suede nude pumps. The shoes featured a pointed toe and a bow detail at the ankle. The pumps were finalized with a stiletto heel.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speak to French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte as they attend a reception at the Eden Project during the G7 summit in Cornwall on June 11. CREDIT: AP

Middleton highlighted the moment via her and husband Prince William’s Instagram account, writing: “The Duke and Duchess joined The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall for the #G7 Leaders’ reception at the Eden Project in Cornwall.”

“Following the Leaders’ reception The Queen, The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duchess of Cambridge attended a reception marking the Big Lunch, which will form part of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.”

Queen Elizabeth II, The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge, with Board director of Eden Project, Peter Stewart, cut a cake as they attend an event at the Eden Project in celebration of The Big Lunch initiative, during the G7 summit in Cornwall. CREDIT: AP

“The Duke and G7 leaders joined The Prince of Wales for a reception on his Sustainable Markets Initiative, and discussed its work to ensure business works for the environment, not against it.”

Middleton’s soft look comes after she showcased a more vibrant look to meet with First Lady Jill Biden also on Friday. For the occasion, Middleton opted for a strawberry pink dress complete with a cinched waist. America’s first lady also stepped out in color, wearing a neon pink blazer layered over a white pleated dress and her signature pearls. Both Middleton and Mrs. Biden opted for nude heels.

