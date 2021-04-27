×
Kate Middleton Keeps Skinny Jeans Alive With the Help of Knee High Boots & a Recycled Sweater

By Robyn Merrett
Kate Middleton is bringing back skinny jeans.

On Tuesday, Middleton and her husband Prince William paid a visit to Manor Farm in Durham, England. For the outing, Middleton kept it casual, wearing a pair of classic blue skinny jeans.

In recent months skinny jeans have taken a back seat to more relaxed silhouettes like wide-leg and flare jeans. However, Middleton just proved the style is as fresh as ever… with the right wardrobe pieces.

Middleton paired the pants with an olive green parka jacket, which she layered over a cozy sweater from Bora. Called the Supersoft Lambswool Fair Isle Jumper, the knit features long sleeves with a multi-colored design at the neck.

Kate Middleton, Sweater, Skinny Jeans, Brown Boots, Manor Farm
Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Manor Farm in Durham, England on April 27.
CREDIT: Splash News
Kate Middleton, Brown Boots, Knee High Boots
A closer view of Kate Middleton’s boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

The style retails for $389 at the label’s website. Proving how versatile the top is, Middleton previously wore the sweater to the Royal Train Tour this past December.

As for footwear, Middleton continued the casual theme with a pair of knee-high boots from Penelope Chilvers — a brand she frequently wears. Called the Long Tassel Boot, the brown leather shoes featured a rounded toe, a subtle lug-sole and a zip-up calf closure. The shoes come with a $574 price tag at the label’s website. You can never go wrong with a pair of leather knee-high flat boots. The silhouette is ideal for winter as it can be paired with denim and wool coats, but the shoe also works for summer with sun dresses.

When not in boots, Middleton’s casual footwear selections include sneakers from Adidas and Superga as well as flats from Zara and Marks & Spencer. For more dressed up occasions, Middleton can be seen in pointy pumps from Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, Emmy London and Gianvito Rossi.

Add brown knee high boots to your wardrobe with these picks below.

Naturalizer, Reed Riding Boot, Brown Knee High Boots
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Naturalizer Reed Riding Boot, $154 (was $220)

Soft, Sharnell II Waterproof Knee High Boots, Brown Knee High Boots
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Soft Sharnell II Waterproof Knee High Boot, $210

Frye Melissa D-Ring Knee High Riding Boots, Brown Knee High Boots
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Frye Melissa D-Ring Knee-High Riding Boot, $368

