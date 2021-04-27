Kate Middleton Keeps Skinny Jeans Alive With the Help of Knee High Boots & a Recycled Sweater

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton is bringing back skinny jeans.

On Tuesday, Middleton and her husband Prince William paid a visit to Manor Farm in Durham, England. For the outing, Middleton kept it casual, wearing a pair of classic blue skinny jeans.

In recent months skinny jeans have taken a back seat to more relaxed silhouettes like wide-leg and flare jeans. However, Middleton just proved the style is as fresh as ever… with the right wardrobe pieces.

Middleton paired the pants with an olive green parka jacket, which she layered over a cozy sweater from Bora. Called the Supersoft Lambswool Fair Isle Jumper, the knit features long sleeves with a multi-colored design at the neck.

Related 9 Cute Wheeled Shoes for Girls Gigi Hadid Will Almost Make You Miss the 2000s in a Comfy Sweatsuit, Trucker Hat & Classic Ugg Boots 11 Women's Soccers Cleats for Comfort & Performance

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Manor Farm in Durham, England on April 27. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Kate Middleton’s boots. CREDIT: Splash News

The style retails for $389 at the label’s website. Proving how versatile the top is, Middleton previously wore the sweater to the Royal Train Tour this past December.

As for footwear, Middleton continued the casual theme with a pair of knee-high boots from Penelope Chilvers — a brand she frequently wears. Called the Long Tassel Boot, the brown leather shoes featured a rounded toe, a subtle lug-sole and a zip-up calf closure. The shoes come with a $574 price tag at the label’s website. You can never go wrong with a pair of leather knee-high flat boots. The silhouette is ideal for winter as it can be paired with denim and wool coats, but the shoe also works for summer with sun dresses.

When not in boots, Middleton’s casual footwear selections include sneakers from Adidas and Superga as well as flats from Zara and Marks & Spencer. For more dressed up occasions, Middleton can be seen in pointy pumps from Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, Emmy London and Gianvito Rossi.

Add brown knee high boots to your wardrobe with these picks below.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Naturalizer Reed Riding Boot, $154 (was $220)

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Soft Sharnell II Waterproof Knee High Boot, $210

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Frye Melissa D-Ring Knee-High Riding Boot, $368

Click through the gallery to see Kate Middleton’s best shoe moments from 2020.