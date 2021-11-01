Kate Middleton Talks Climate Change in Scotland in Sleek Brown Combat Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kate Middleton wore a fittingly outdoorsy-chic look today while talking about climate change with youths in Glasgow, Scotland. The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by her husband, Prince William, for the United Nations Climate Change Conference. One of their first spots was Alexandra Park Sports Hub. The pair spoke with a group of ccouts from across the area and learned about their #PromiseToThePlanet campaign.

Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Alexandra Park Sports Hub. CREDIT: MEGA

Middleton wore a neutral-toned outfit for the talk. She sported a black ribbed turtleneck along with a pair of black jeans. She added some color to the look with a camo green vest that featured an elastic cinched waist as well as a red, white and blue necktie that she draped over her shirt. For footwear, she wore a pair of brown See by Chloe combat boots with a lace-up finish, a white lining across the sole and a brown heel.

Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Alexandra Park Sports Hub. CREDIT: MEGA

The Duke of Cambridge wore various shades of blue. On top, he wore a green/blue crewneck sweater on top of a lighter blue collared shirt, dark blue pants and a pair of classic black suede boots with a thin sole and heel. He also wore a poppy lapel on his left side as a symbol of remembrance.

Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Alexandra Park Sports Hub. CREDIT: MEGA

Although Middleton is usually seen in heels or sneakers, this is not the first time she has been spotted in these combat boots. She wore the same shoes while visiting the Windermere Adventure Training Center with Royal Air Force cadets where she tested out a few new activities. She wore the boots with a green puffer jacket and white sweater along with classic dark-wash skinny jeans; she also had on a protective helmet for safety throughout the day.

Kate Middleton visits the Windermere Adventure Training Centre with RAF Cadets, taking part in mountain biking and abseiling, Sept. 21. CREDIT: Andy Stenning/Splash News

