Kate Middleton Goes Festive in Red Bow Dress & Sharp Pumps for Christmas Carol Service

By Hanna McNeila
Hanna McNeila

Hanna McNeila

Kate Middleton embraced festive fashion in a classy red outfit today at the Together at Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey in London.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, Together At Christmas, London
The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton wearing a festive red ensemble at the Together At Christmas community carol service in London.
CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA

The Duchess of Cambridge made a case for Christmas-inspired monochrome for the event. She stepped out in a rose-red dress, which was buttoned up and featured a large bow detail at her collar. The gown draped down to her ankles but left room for her to flaunt her footwear.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, Together At Christmas, London
Detail of Kate Middleton’s suede red pumps.

The 39-year-old matched her dress with a pair of ruby red pumps that featured a pointed toe and a stiletto heel to give her some height.

The Duke anKate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, Together At Christmas, Londond Duchess of Cambridge, accompanied by other Members of the Royal Family, attend the Together At Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey, London, UK, on the 8th December 2021. 08 Dec 2021 Pictured: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanied by other Members of the Royal Family, attend the Together At Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey, London, UK, on the 8th December 2021. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA812154_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton wearing a festive red ensemble at the Together At Christmas Event in London.
CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA
 She opted for minimal accessories and held a color-coordinated red clutch and sported a pair of dangling silver earrings.

Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a top shoe trend this year, especially as live events have returned and more people are dressing up. The style often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels. Stylish celebs such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Zendaya and Paris Hilton have also worn pairs from Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin and Aquazzura.

When it comes to Middleton’s go-to footwear, she is partial to pointed-toe heels by Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her designer heel rotation, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara.

Shop these pointed-toe pumps and get festive this season.

Workin Pointed Toe Pump NINE WEST, Nordstrom, Kate Middleton
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Nine West Workin Pointed Toe Pump, $89

 

 

Calvin Klein Gayle Suede Pumps

Buy Now: Calvin Klein Gayle Suede Pumps, $60 (was $109)

 

 

 

Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $140

 

Flip through the gallery to see Kate Middleton’s best shoe looks through the years. 

