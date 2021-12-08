Kate Middleton Goes Festive in Red Bow Dress & Sharp Pumps for Christmas Carol Service

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kate Middleton embraced festive fashion in a classy red outfit today at the Together at Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton wearing a festive red ensemble at the Together At Christmas community carol service in London. CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA

The Duchess of Cambridge made a case for Christmas-inspired monochrome for the event. She stepped out in a rose-red dress, which was buttoned up and featured a large bow detail at her collar. The gown draped down to her ankles but left room for her to flaunt her footwear.

The 39-year-old matched her dress with a pair of ruby red pumps that featured a pointed toe and a stiletto heel to give her some height.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton wearing a festive red ensemble at the Together At Christmas Event in London. CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA She opted for minimal accessories and held a color-coordinated red clutch and sported a pair of dangling silver earrings.

Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a top shoe trend this year, especially as live events have returned and more people are dressing up. The style often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels. Stylish celebs such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Zendaya and Paris Hilton have also worn pairs from Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin and Aquazzura.

When it comes to Middleton’s go-to footwear, she is partial to pointed-toe heels by Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her designer heel rotation, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara.

