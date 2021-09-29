×
Kate Middleton Is All Business in Purple Suit and Very Walkable Heels While Visiting Northern Ireland

By Aaron Royce
Prince William and Duchess Catherine at Derry-Londonderry
William and Kate attend a UK-Africa Reception
The Duchess of Cambridge visits HMP Send
Prince William and Kate attend a Holocaust Memorial Day Ceremony
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet the President of Ireland
Kate Middleton suited up for a visit to Derry, Northern Ireland, yesterday, wearing a sharp ensemble with equally sharp pumps.

The Duchess of Cambridge donned a deep purple suit by Emilia Wickstead while visiting Ulster University’s Magee Campus, where she heard how youth engage in different communities with Prince William. Her vibrant set was layered over a classic navy blue turtleneck top, and cinched with an embossed leather belt. Middleton’s outfit was complete with a quilted black leather clutch.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Emilia Wickstead, Emmy London, purple suit, navy pumps, block heel pumps, pointed-toe pumps, Northern Ireland, Derry
Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Ulster University’s Magee Campus in Derry, Northern Ireland.
CREDIT: KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx

Middleton paired her suit with Emmy London pumps that were both chic and contemporary. Her navy suede Josie Midnight style included pointed toes, as well as 3.14-inch block heels. When paired with her clothing, the shoes gave Middleton’s look a soft element while tying it together with navy hues. The style retails on EmmyLondon.com for $405.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Emilia Wickstead, Emmy London, purple suit, navy pumps, block heel pumps, pointed-toe pumps, Northern Ireland, Derry
Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Ulster University’s Magee Campus in Derry, Northern Ireland.
CREDIT: KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Emilia Wickstead, Emmy London, purple suit, navy pumps, block heel pumps, pointed-toe pumps, Northern Ireland, Derry
A closer look at Middleton’s pumps.
CREDIT: KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx

Kate Middleton, Emmy London, navy pumps, block-heeled pumps, pointed-toe pumps
Emmy London’s Josie Midnight pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Emmy London.

Earlier in the day, Middleton gave her sharp style a sporty makeover for a rugby match at the City of Derry’s Rugby Football Club, wearing a black jacket and pants by Lululemon. She paired the set with black New Balance sneakers, creating a monochrome effect that was classic and sleek.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Lululemon, New Balance, sneakers, black sneakers
Kate Middleton plays rugby at the City of Derry’s Rugby Football Club
CREDIT: Alan Lewis Media / SplashNews.com

The duchess’ purple suit wasn’t her only bold style moment this week. Yesterday, she walked the red carpet in a glittering gold Jenny Packham gown for the world premiere of Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film, “No Time to Die.” Her dress featured a cape silhouette for added glamour, with gold Onitaa earrings and Aquazzura’s Fenix pumps giving the full look a true Midas touch.

The World Premiere of 'No Time to Die' at the Royal Albert Hall, London, UK, on the 28th September 2021. 28 Sep 2021 Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA791629_025.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kate Middleton and Prince William at the “No Time to Die” at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
CREDIT: MEGA
Pointed-toe pumps are a style signature for Middleton, who’s partial to Emmy London styles, as well as heels by Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to shoe is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of classic designer heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers by brands like New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara. Her wardrobe also contains elegant designer dresses from labels like Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and Alexander McQueen.

Access exclusive content

