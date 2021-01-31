×
Kate Middleton Does the Puffer Coat Trend but Gives It an Upgrade With This Cozy Accessory

By Robyn Merrett
Kate Middleton kicked off Children’s Mental Health Week, wearing a celebrity-favorite coat style.

On Sunday, Middleton took to Instagram to share the theme for this year’s initiative while bundled up in a black zip-up puffer coat. While the look has been around for some time, the style continues to be brought back with new iterations on the runways and in department stores each season. From cropped silhouettes to floor length designs, puffer coats are a wardrobe staple. Stars like Ariel Winter, Charlize Theron and Kate Beckinsale have flaunted the look in recent weeks, proving the outerwear piece is ideal for running errands or more dressed up occasions.

As for Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge gave the must-have style an upgrade by pairing it with a cozy beanie. The knit cap features a fold over detail and is complete with fuzzy pom pom at the top.

“Tomorrow is the star of Children’s Mental Health Week — an opportunity to remind ourselves not just how important our own children’s mental health is but also parental wellbeing too,” Middleton wrote in the caption of the post. “We look forward to sharing more about this year’s theme of expressing yourself throughout the week. #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek.”

Middleton’s look falls right in line with her casual style. When she’s not at a royal engagement, the wife of Prince William keeps it relaxed with looks like skinny jeans and combat boots or culottes and sneakers. Her go-to sneaker brands include Marks & Spencer and Superga.

Stay cozy with a similar look as Kate Middleton with these picks below.

