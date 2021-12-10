Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Are Matching in Navy Kicks for Family Christmas Card

Kate Middleton and Prince William have unveiled their holiday card for 2021, joined by their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

For this year’s card, the royals went for matching earthy tones and navy hues. Instead of sporting their usual Christmas card cold-weather ensembles, they opted for dresses and shorts. The photo features the family sitting in front of a stone background during their family vacation to Jordan.

For the occasion, Middleton opted for a khaki-colored button-up, long sleeve dress. The look featured a cinched waist and pleated detailing along her skirt. She accessorized with a simple thin chained necklace with a small gold pendant. The Duke matched the deep green color of his wife’s dress in a short-sleeved polo shirt which he paired with beige shorts and casual neutral-toned slides. Their eldest son George also opted for forest green in a camouflage-patterned shirt and a pair of navy blue Nike sneakers.

Charlotte and Louis were both dressed in blue. The 6-year-old princess wore a long gingham patterned dress with ruffled sleeves. Louis sat in front of his family wearing a striped shirt and shorts. The two youngest children wore matching Cienta shoes. The navy blue slip-on sneakers featured a thick white rubber sole and a canvas upper. The footwear can be found for $33.15 on the Maisonette website.

(L-R) Prince George, Prince William, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte pose for their 2020 family Christmas card at Amner Hall, Dec. 17. CREDIT: James Whatling/MEGA

The royal family Christmas card is a long-standing tradition. Last year the family of five were photographed at their country home of Amner Hall in Norfolk, England and posed atop a few barrels of hay. Much like this year’s picture, the royals coordinated in tasteful neutral tones.

