Kate Middleton Is Pretty in a Pink Button Dress & Pointed Block Heels at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton has served up another fashionable look while at Wimbledon.

To take in the men’s final day of the championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, Middleton was pretty in pink in a flowy button dress. Middleton’s dress featured puff sleeves, a button up closure and a sleek belt around the waist. The dress was finalized with a slightly ruffled hem.

Middleton accessorized with a floral pink mask and an embroidered clutch. As for footwear, the Duchess of Cambridge opted for a classic pair of shoes: block heels. Middleton’s pair featured a pointed toe, a strap around the ankle and were finalized with a thick heel.

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon on July 11. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Kate Middleton’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

Block heels are a wardrobe essential among celebrities and everyday fashionistas for many reasons — comfort being the key factor. The style is perfect for long-wear as the block heel provides more stability than a stiletto heel. Block heels are also versatile, timeless and effortless.

Middleton has been enjoying the Wimbledon games, making appearances in several vibrant and classic looks over the last few days.

On Saturday, Middleton went green in an emerald midi dress that was equipped with capped shoulders and a pleated skirt. (The piece was similar in hue and length to dresses she’s previously worn by LK Bennett, as well as the polka dot Alessandra Rich skirt she sported for Wimbledon matches last week.) As for footwear on Saturday, Middleton went bold in a pair of sharp white pumps.

When it comes to her footwear, Middleton is often seen in heels and pumps by Jimmy Choo, Emmy London and Stuart Weitzman. When she’s not in heels, the British loyal has been known to sport trending sneakers from Superga, Adidas and Veja.

