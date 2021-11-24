Kate Middleton Visits High School in Pink Coat, Matching Turtleneck, Versatile Pumps & Mermaid Hair

Class is officially in session. Today, Kate Middleton paid a visit to Nower Hill High School in Harrow, London.

The Duchess of Cambridge visits Nower Hill High School and joins a science lesson studying neuroscience and the importance of early childhood development, in Harrow, London, UK, on the 24th November 2021. CREDIT: MEGA The Duchess of Cambridge joined a group of young students as they learned about neuroscience and the importance of early childhood development. This visit comes after the duchess launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood last summer, which aims to drive awareness of and action on the extraordinary impact of the early years.

The Duchess of Cambridge visits Nower Hill High School and joins a science lesson studying neuroscience and the importance of early childhood development, in Harrow, London, UK, on the 24th November 2021. CREDIT: MEGA The glamorous mother-of-three looked stunning for the visit. Middleton’s outfit consisted of a beautiful cranberry-colored crimson coat with a matching roll neck jumper by Hobbs. She paired the look with black trousers and a pair of her signature pointed-toe black suede pumps.

Opting for minimal accessories, as her coat was the statement of the ensemble, the 39-year-old wore silver hoops and a ring that featured a large black stone. Parting her hair to the side, she styled her gorgeous brunette tresses in slight waves. Her neutral makeup gave her face a youthful glow.

Middleton is never anything less than flawless. From state banquets to official engagements, her style continues to exceed fashion expectations.

Earlier this month, she dazzled in a custom Jenny Packham gown as she attended the annual Royal Variety Performance with Prince William. Middletown stylishly strutted in a sparkling long-sleeve dark green dress that swept the grown.

Kate Middleton attends the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London. CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA

