Kate Middleton Plays Piano in Red Dress and Pointed Pumps for Christmas Concert

By Aaron Royce
Kate Middleton dressed festively to perform at Westminster Abbey’s Chapter House as part of the “Royal Carols: Together at Christmas” performance.

The Duchess of Cambridge accompanied musician Tom Walker on the piano while performing his song “For Those Who Can’t Be Here.” For this prerecorded part of “Royal Carols,” Middleton wore a flowing red coat topped with a bow accent. The festive outerwear was layered over a matching knee-length dress, creating a monochrome red look. Her outfit was complete with sparkling diamond drop earrings.

Kate Middleton performs with musician Tom Walker for the “Royal Carols: Together at Christmas” performance at Westminster Abbey’s Chapter House.
When it came to footwear, Middleton wore her signature pointed-toe pumps. The style, which is one of her go-tos for formal occasions, featured red uppers with sharp pointed toes. This particular pair also appeared to feature stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. The shoes grounded Middleton’s outfit by creating a full head-to-toe look in one of the season’s most festive colors—similarly to Dr. Jill Biden’s all-red Brandon Maxwell outfit, also worn while celebrating Christmas this year.

Kate Middleton performs with musician Tom Walker for the “Royal Carols: Together at Christmas” performance at Westminster Abbey’s Chapter House.
Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a shoe style that instantly sharpens any outfit. The style’s popularity is owed to their triangular toes, as well as their typical daring stiletto heels. Aside from Middleton, stars like Gwen Stefani, Sarah Jessica Parker and Paris Hilton have also worn pairs by Christian Louboutin, Isabel Marant and Aquazzura in recent weeks.

Kate Middleton performs with musician Tom Walker for the “Royal Carols: Together at Christmas” performance at Westminster Abbey’s Chapter House.
For footwear, Middleton is partial to heels by Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her designer heel rotation, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas and Zara.

