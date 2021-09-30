Kate Middleton Is the Master of Styling Sporty Looks With This Lululemon Jacket, Trousers and Sneakers

Kate Middleton swapped out her gold red carpet heels for a pair of sneakers on Wednesday. The Duchess of Cambridge joined husband Prince William for visit to the City of Derry Rugby club in Northern Ireland.

There, Middleton showed off her athletic skills and kicked around the rugby ball, wearing a casual ensemble. She paired black and red New Balance kicks with a Lululemon jacket for the occasion. To keep her outfit sporty, but still chic, she chose to wear black, pleated trousers rather than leggings.

Kate Middleton wore New Balance sneakers for a day in Northern Ireland on Wednesday. CREDIT: Splash

The slim-fit coat currently retails for $118 and is offered in multiple colorways such as lavender, copper, red and pink.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the City of Derry Rugby Football Club where they saw a range of cross community sporting activities involving young people in Northern Ireland. CREDIT: Splash

Earlier this week, Middleton made an appearance at the London film premiere of “No Time to Die.” The Duchess of Cambridge wore an elegant gold gown by Jenny Packham that featured sheer overlays and a cape silhouette with metallic detailing as well as sequin and beaded embellishments. And just underneath her gown was a pair of hidden gold pumps by Aquazzura, which currently retail for $750. The nearly four-inch, pointed-toe heels are designed with mosaic nappa in gleaming gold, and features side cut outs for a hint of skin.

When she’s not all dressed up wearing high heels, Middleton is a fan of sneakers from On Running, Castañer, Adidas and Superga.

