Kate Middleton Brightens Up a Rainy Day in Lavender Dress & Her Favorite Pumps With Rainbow Umbrella

Kate Middleton provided a bold burst of color against the rain at Kensington Palace, thanks to a lavender dress and pointed-toe pumps.

To mark the launch of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which aims to help with rising mental health and social challenges faced by today’s children, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a chic shift dress from LK Bennett yesterday. The sold-out pale number comes, fittingly, from the brand’s Royal Ascot collaboration. While outside, Middleton took shelter from the drizzling rain under a vibrant rainbow umbrella.

On the accessories front, Middleton kept things minimal with a twisted gold Halcyon Days bangle and delicate set of Spells of Love’s gold chain necklaces. She complemented her dress color with a second gold necklace by Astley Clarke, featuring a lapis lazuli pendant.

The Duchess chose a pair of Gianvito Rossi’s suede 105 pumps for the outing, which feature a pointed toe and 4-inch stiletto heel. The pair provided a neutral base for the outfit, while keeping it sharp and classic with a versatile tone. Rossi’s 105 heels are a favorite of Middleton’s; she also owns the style in black, red, burgundy and metallic silver. The pair she wore yesterday currently retails for $695 on Net-a-Porter.com.

Pointed-toe pumps are a style signature for the duchess, who’s partial to similar pairs by Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. In addition to her royal rotation of classic designer heels, Middleton also wears affordable sneakers by brands like New Balance, Marks & Spencer, Adidas, Superga and Zara. Her wardrobe also contains a range of elegant designer dresses by labels like Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and Alexander McQueen.

