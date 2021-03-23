×
Kate Middleton Is Dainty for Spring in Cream-Colored Lace Coat & These Pumps She Can’t Get Enough of 

By Robyn Merrett
Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

kate-middleton-lace-coat-feature-1
William and Kate attend a UK-Africa Reception
The Duchess of Cambridge visits HMP Send
Prince William and Kate attend a Holocaust Memorial Day Ceremony
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet the President of Ireland
Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out together to visit a place that holds a special meaning in their hearts.

On Tuesday, the royal couple visited a COVID-19 vaccination site held at London’s Westminster Abbey church — the same place where Kate and William exchanged their wedding vows nearly 10 years ago. Westminster Abbey has opened as a makeshift vaccination clinic, providing over 2,000 injections to U.K. citizens a day.

For the occasion, Kate looked spring-ready in a cream coat from Catherine Walker. The dainty outerwear piece was adorned with lace and featured padded shoulders.

kate middleton, lace coat, brown heels
Kate Middleton and Prince William visit the vaccination center at Westminster Abbey, London on March 23.
kate middleton, brown heels
A closer view of Kate Middleton’s shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

Kate accessorized with pearl drop earrings and carried a brown suede clutch. As for footwear, Kate opted for brown suede heels that perfectly complimented her clutch. The shoes featured a pointed toe construction and sat atop a stiletto heel.

kate middleton, camel coat, brown heels
Kate Middleton and Prince William at Newham Ambulance Station on March 18.
CREDIT: Splash News

The chocolate hue shoes appear to be a favorite for Kate. Earlier this month, the Duchess of Cambridge wore the shoes when she and her husband visited the Newham Ambulance Station, a non-profit organization in London to speak with ambulance staff and paramedics about their experience amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She paired the heels with a classic camel coat and a coordinating clutch.

When it comes to her stylish heels, Middleton tends favorite pumps. Her go-to brands include: Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Gianvito Rossi. When she’s not in designer heels, Middleton is known to rock sneakers and flats from: New Balance, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Adidas and Superga.

Click through the gallery to see more of Kate Middleton’s shoe style

