Kate Middleton Is Dainty for Spring in Cream-Colored Lace Coat & These Pumps She Can’t Get Enough of 

Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out together to visit a place that holds a special meaning in their hearts.
On Tuesday, the royal couple visited a COVID-19 vaccination site held at London’s Westminster Abbey church — the same place where Kate and William exchanged their wedding vows nearly 10 years ago. Westminster Abbey has opened as a makeshift vaccination clinic, providing over 2,000 injections to U.K. citizens a day.
For the occasion, Kate looked spring-ready in a cream coat from Catherine Walker. The dainty outerwear piece was adorned with lace and featured padded shoulders.
Kate accessorized with pearl drop earrings and carried a brown suede clutch. As for footwear, Kate opted for brown suede heels that perfectly complimented her clutch. The shoes featured a pointed toe construction and sat atop a stiletto heel.
The chocolate hue shoes appear to be a favorite for Kate. Earlier this month, the Duchess of Cambridge wore the shoes when she and her husband visited the Newham Ambulance Station, a non-profit organization in London to speak with ambulance staff and paramedics about their experience amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She paired the heels with a classic camel coat and a coordinating clutch.
When it comes to her stylish heels, Middleton tends favorite pumps. Her go-to brands include: Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Gianvito Rossi. When she’s not in designer heels, Middleton is known to rock sneakers and flats from: New Balance, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Adidas and Superga.
Click through the gallery to see more of Kate Middleton’s shoe style.