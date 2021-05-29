Kate Middleton Wears the Perfect ‘Vaccine Top’ and Mom Jeans to Get the COVID-19 Shot

Kate Middleton chose a casual-chic ensemble to get vaccinated yesterday morning.

A photo posted to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram account shows Middleton receiving her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum.

For the occasion, she donned a ribbed scoop neck top from H&M, complete with cropped sleeves that easily exposed her arm to the injection. She coordinated the look with straight-leg blue jeans from & Other Stories and a standard medical face mask.

Both the top and jeans are currently sold out, although H&M sells a similar ribbed jersey top for $13 on its website.

An H&M top similar to Middleton’s. CREDIT: Courtesy of H&M

Middleton also shared a special thanks UK’s healthcare workers in the photo caption.

“I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout,” she wrote. “Thank you for everything you are doing.”

The outfit is one of Middleton’s more casual moments. While she typically dons frocks by designer brands like Stella McCartney, Alexander McQueen, and Oscar de la Renta, her recent budget-friendly ensemble shows that great style doesn’t require a high price tag. The white top and jeans combination is also an extremely classic look, which Midldleton’s wardrobe is known for.

Mom jeans are a new addition to Middleton’s denim rotation as well. Street style stars like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Irina Shayk have been wearing them throughout the past year, and now the piece has officially received the royal treatment. Middleton typically wears a pair of trusty skinny jeans, which she owns in numerous washes. Whether wide-leg denim becomes a a new staple in her wardrobe remains to be seen.

Though her shoes can’t be seen in the photo, it’s likely that the Duchess wore accessible footwear. A pair of affordable sneakers would nicely complement the look, which she’s worn in the past by labels like Castañer, New Balance, Adidas and Superga.

However, if she did opt for pointed-toe heels — another one of her signature shoe choices — they would add an elegant finish to the outfit. Her usual lineup includes pumps by Jimmy Choo, Gianvito Rossi, Stuart Weitzman and Emmy London.

Middleton is the latest in the royal family to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. William, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Queen Elizabeth have also been vaccinated, receiving their first or second doses this spring.

