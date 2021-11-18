Kate Middleton Sparkles in Green Disco Dress and Suede Pumps at Royal Variety Show

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kate Middleton stepped out today in dazzling disco glamour for the 2021 Royal Variety Performance. The event raises money for the Royal Variety Charity with a live show, often featuring acts with comedy, music, dance and other talents.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the event with Prince William in a sweeping dark green gown by Jenny Packham. The sparkling number featured a long-sleeved, slim-fitting silhouette, as well as a flowing train. Its boldest statement came from allover sequins, as well as a fan of geometric beaded embroidery on its waistline, cuffs and neckline. Middleton accented the dress with gold statement earrings, as well as a sparkly green clutch.

Kate Middleton wears Jenny Packham and attends the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London. CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA

For footwear, Middleton continued her green palette with dark pumps. The style appeared to feature pointed toes, suede uppers and and stiletto heels. The shoes, which perfectly matched Middleton’s outfit, created a monochrome effect that was both sleek and chic. The ensemble also embodied holiday party dressing with bold sparkle and a forest green tone—both popular elements in holiday outfits this time of year.

Kate Middleton wears Jenny Packham and attends the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London. CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA

A closer look at Middleton’s pumps. CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA

Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a top shoe trend this year, especially as live events have returned and more people are dressing up. The style often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels. Middleton is the latest star to wear the style out; in recent weeks, Sarah Jessica Parker, Zendaya and Paris Hilton have also worn pairs from Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin and Aquazzura.

Pointed-toe pumps are a style signature for Middleton, who’s partial to styles by Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to pair is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of designer heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara.

Elevate your fall looks in pointed-toe pumps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $140.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Boris pumps, $118.

To Buy: A New Day Lacey pumps, $25.

Click through the gallery for more of Kate Middleton’s chic style moments throughout the years.