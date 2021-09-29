A Closer Look at Kate Middleton’s Gold Pumps Hidden Under Her Gown at the ‘No Time to Die’ Premiere

Kate Middleton channeled her inner James Bond at the London film premiere of “No Time to Die” on Tuesday. The Duchess of Cambridge made an appearance on the red carpet, wearing an elegant gold gown, alongside husband Prince William.

The dress by Jenny Packham featured sheer overlays and a cape silhouette with metallic detailing as well as sequin and beaded embellishments. And just underneath her gown was a pair of hidden gold pumps that were just as glamorous.

Kate Middleton at the London premiere of “No Time to Die,” wearing a Jenny Packham gown. CREDIT: MEGA Turns out the hidden shoes were a pair of Aquazzura’s Fenix pumps, which currently retail for $750. The nearly four-inch, pointed-toe heels are designed with mosaic nappa in gleaming gold, and features side cut outs for a hint of skin.

Aquazzura’s Fenix pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aquazzura

FN recently caught up with Aquazzura founder and designer Edgardo Osorio during Milan Fashion Week to talk about his spring ’22 shoe styles, and like the Fenix pumps, his shoes are all about celebrating life.

He said, “It’s about having fun again and making shoes that make you want to party.”

At the event, Middleton and Prince William were seen walking the carpet with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles, who all came to support the latest James Bond movie.

When the Duchess is not wearing Aquazzura, her go-to shoes style includes pumps from Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, and Gianvito Rossi amongst other luxury labels brands.

Kate Middleton and Prince William at the “No Time to Die” at the Royal Albert Hall in London. CREDIT: MEGA

