Kate Middleton is Ladylike in Her Favorite Black Tweed Dress and Classic Pumps for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

Kate Middleton and members of the Royal Family attended the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall. This year, the November 13 event commemorated 100 years of the Royal British Legion. The festival was dedicated to those who have served and sacrificed their lives from Britain and the Commonwealth.

The Duchess of Cambridge was elegantly dressed in one of her favorite dresses, a black Eponine London Dress which she first wore in February 2020. Middleton is known and praised for rewearing some of her favorite looks, a nod towards wearing the pieces you own versus simply buying and throwing out a piece of clothing after a single use.

The ladylike black tweed dress reached down to just above Middleton’s ankles, features a classic A-line hemline, classic embellished buttons and the whole ensemble was tied in by her classic black, point-toe heels, simple but elegant pearl earrings and a small poppy brooch.

The poppy holds a strong place of importance for the English. It is viewed as an enduring symbol of remembrance after the First World War and was the perfect accessory to attend for an event like this.

Kate Middleton attended the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, London, UK, on November 13, November 2021. Photo Credit: Geoff Pugh/WPA-Pool/MEGA CREDIT: Geoff Pugh/WPA-Pool/MEGA

Amongst the Duchess of Cambridge’ shoe collection are brands including Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo, Gianvito Rossi and Emmy London among other high-end brands. However, Middleton doesn’t only style high-priced footwear brands, she also wears a variety of more budget-friendly options including Superga, New Balance, Adidas and more.

Kate Middleton in Rupert Sanderson’s ‘Malory’ Navy Suede Pumps​. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

In her closet, you will find brands ranging anywhere from luxury brands like Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and Catherine Walker to more affordable clothing brands like Zara, Marks & Spencer and so on.

Whether she’s wearing a lady-like pump or rocking a pair of combat boots, Middleton always is the image of polished perfection.

