Kate Middleton Proves a Black & Navy Color Combo Isn’t As Taboo As You May Think in Tailored Coat, Trousers & Boots

Kate Middleton is walking proof that the colors black and navy belong together.

On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William continued their mental health awareness efforts in Wolverhampton, England. There, the royal couple paid a visit to The Way Youth Zone — a local group that inspires young people to participate in healthy and constructive activities.

For the outing, Middleton opted for a classic look, wearing a black and white polka dot blouse from Tory Burch, which is currently sold out online, teamed with black wide-leg trousers. Giving the look subtle vibrancy, Middleton opted to layer a navy blue tailored coat over the ensemble.

Kate Middleton visits visited Wolverhampton, England on May 13. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Kate Middleton’s boots. CREDIT: MEGA

As for footwear, the mother of three sported a pair of navy boots. The pointed toe shoes were of a suede construction and sat atop a block heel.

Middleton’s look debunked the dated fashion myth that black and navy aren’t meant to be worn together. For some reason, pairing the colors together has been considered a faux pas, but we can’t get enough of it. Together, the shades create a calming aesthetic with just the right amount of color. The look is perfect for day and night and maintains a minimalist vibe. If you’re the type who tends to wear all-black, this combo is a good step up as its’ still subdued and modest.

Prince William and Kate Middleton on May 13. CREDIT: MEGA

Prince William perfectly coordinated with his wife, wearing a navy blue blazer over a black sweater. He finished off the look with navy dress pants and black suede dress shoes.

When not in boots, Middleton’s casual footwear selections include sneakers from Adidas and Superga as well as flats from Zara and Marks & Spencer. For more dressed up occasions, Middleton can be seen in pointy pumps from Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, Emmy London and Gianvito Rossi.

