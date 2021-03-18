×
Kate Middleton Masters Tonal Dressing in Classic Camel Coat & Chocolate Suede Pumps

By Robyn Merrett
Kate Middleton stepped out in London wearing a must-have wardrobe essential.

On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William visited the Newham Ambulance Station, a non-profit organization in London to speak with ambulance staff and paramedics about their experience amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. For the outing, Middleton wore a classic camel coat. The outerwear piece featured a double breasted closure and stopped just above her ankles.

Camel coats have long been hailed a wardrobe stable due to their timelessness and versatility. The look can be dressed down with sneakers and up with heels or boots. The classic piece is a good investment as it is ideal for long-wear and will presumably never go out of style.

kate middleton, camel coat, brown heels, london
Kate Middleton and Prince William at Newham Ambulance Station on March 18.
CREDIT: Splash News
kate middleton, brown heels, pumps, london
A closer view of Kate Middleton’s pumps.
CREDIT: Splash News

Middleton opted to style her coat with a coordinating turtleneck. She then accessorized with a deep brown suede handbag. The purse featured a flap construction and a chain handle. As for footwear, Middleton matched her purse with a pair of suede pumps in the same hue. The shoes featured a round toe and sat atop a stiletto heel.

When it comes to her stylish heels, Middleton tends favorite pumps. Her go-to brands include: Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Gianvito Rossi. When she’s not in designer heels, Middleton is known to rock sneakers and flats from: New Balance, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Adidas and Superga.

Middleton’s decision to blend the two shades provided a perfect styling lesson on tonal dressing. What makes tonal looks so appealing is that it creates a finalized and complete aesthetic with minimal effort. Tonal dressing and monochrome styling are reigning this year with stars like Hailey Baldwin, Salma Hayek and Vice President Kamala Harris sporting the trend.

