Kate Middleton Is Royally Blue in Sharp Midi Dress and Navy Pumps at Climate Change Reception

By Aaron Royce
Kate Middleton stepped out on for a reception in royal blue style during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at a reception, hosted by the Royal Family, in a sharp blue midi dress. The bold piece featured pointed shoulders, long sleeves and a cinched waist with two black buttons. Middleton kept her accessories simple, opting for diamond drop earrings, a navy suede clutch and red flower brooch. This marked her second appearance of the day, after speaking with youths about climate change during the conference at the Alexandra Park Sports Hub.

Kate Middleton, blue dress, midi dress, long-sleeved dress, pumps, pointed-toe pumps, blue pumps, suede pumps, navy pumps
Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive at the reception during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference.
For footwear, Middleton continued her blue palette with navy pumps. The style featured pointed toes and stiletto heels totaling at least three inches in height. The shoes, which perfectly matched Middleton’s clutch, created a full blue outfit with complementary tones.

Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a top shoe trend this year, especially as live events have returned and more people are dressing up. The style often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels. Middleton is the latest star to wear the style out; in recent weeks, Sarah Jessica Parker, Zendaya and Paris Hilton have also worn pairs from Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin and Aquazzura.

Pointed-toe pumps are a style signature for Middleton, who’s partial to styles by Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to pair is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of designer heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara.

