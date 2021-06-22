×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kate Middleton Demonstrates How to Dress Down a Blazer with Straight Leg Jeans & These Buzzy Sneakers

By Robyn Merrett
Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

More Stories By Robyn

View All
kate-middleton-blazer-sneakers-1
William and Kate attend a UK-Africa Reception
The Duchess of Cambridge visits HMP Send
Prince William and Kate attend a Holocaust Memorial Day Ceremony
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet the President of Ireland
View Gallery 21 Images

Kate Middleton is proof that you can never go wrong with a blazer.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge visited The Urban Nature Project at the Natural History Museum in London, wearing a casual, yet polished look.

To start off her ensemble, Middleton opted for a classic white ribbed tank, which she layered underneath a salmon-colored blazer. To further dress down the classic outerwear piece, Middleton opted for trending straight-leg jeans.

This year, skinny jeans are taking a back seat with more loose-fitting silhouettes emerging as the “it” jean. The revival of the style comes as shoppers are leaning on more relaxed and effortless looks as a result of loungewear trending big during the pandemic.

Related

Sofia Richie's Floral Sundress & Sleek Sandals Nail Summer Vacation Style

Rita Ora Takes the Pajamas Trend to the Next Level in the Silkiest Pants, Lace Bralette & Towering Heels

Avril Lavigne Relives Her Sk8er Girl Days in a 2000s-Chic Necktie, Bermuda Shorts & Skate Shoes

kate middleton, blazer, jeans, sneakers
Kate Middleton out in London on June 22.
CREDIT: Splash News
kate middleton, veja sneakers, london
A closer view of Kate Middleton’s shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

To finalize her outfit, Middleton opted for a pair of classic low-top sneakers. Coming from Veja, the shoes featured white uppers, a rubber outsole and the label’s logo covered in a metallic rose gold hue. Veja sneakers are a big hit among celebs. In addition to Middleton, stars including: Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes, Emily Ratajkowski and more are big fans of the brand — which offer a plethora of styles with a good portion retailing for under $200.

Middleton’s look is a perfect styling lesson on how to dress down a blazer. Once thought of as a business professional look, blazers have become more of a lifestyle look and it all comes down to pairing. Dressing down a blazer with sneakers and jeans make the outfit combo not only ideal for work, but also lunch or after work happy hours.

Copy Middleton’s look with these metallic Veja sneaker options below.

veja, campo bicolor sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Veja Campo Bicolor Leather Low-Top Sneakers, $145 

veja, recife, bicolor sneaker, metallic sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

To Buy: Veja Recife Triple-Grip Bicolor Sneakers, $150

veja, metallic sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Veja Metallic-Effect Touch-Strap Sneakers, $152

Click through the gallery to see Kate Middleton’s best footwear moments of 2020.

John Legend wearing Sperry boat shoes Sponsored By Sperry

It’s Boat Shoe Summer – Just ask John Legend

Celebrate Father's Day with the shoe of the summer: Sperry boat shoes, curated by John Legend.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad