Kate Middleton Demonstrates How to Dress Down a Blazer with Straight Leg Jeans & These Buzzy Sneakers

Kate Middleton is proof that you can never go wrong with a blazer.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge visited The Urban Nature Project at the Natural History Museum in London, wearing a casual, yet polished look.

To start off her ensemble, Middleton opted for a classic white ribbed tank, which she layered underneath a salmon-colored blazer. To further dress down the classic outerwear piece, Middleton opted for trending straight-leg jeans.

This year, skinny jeans are taking a back seat with more loose-fitting silhouettes emerging as the “it” jean. The revival of the style comes as shoppers are leaning on more relaxed and effortless looks as a result of loungewear trending big during the pandemic.

To finalize her outfit, Middleton opted for a pair of classic low-top sneakers. Coming from Veja, the shoes featured white uppers, a rubber outsole and the label’s logo covered in a metallic rose gold hue. Veja sneakers are a big hit among celebs. In addition to Middleton, stars including: Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes, Emily Ratajkowski and more are big fans of the brand — which offer a plethora of styles with a good portion retailing for under $200.

Middleton’s look is a perfect styling lesson on how to dress down a blazer. Once thought of as a business professional look, blazers have become more of a lifestyle look and it all comes down to pairing. Dressing down a blazer with sneakers and jeans make the outfit combo not only ideal for work, but also lunch or after work happy hours.

Copy Middleton’s look with these metallic Veja sneaker options below.

