Kate Middleton Honors Veterans in Wide Hat and Floral Pins for Remembrance Sunday Memorial Service

Kate Middleton dressed sharply for the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in London, United Kingdom on Sunday.

The Duchess of Cambridge sat with other members of the Royal Family for the occasion, also known as Remembrance Sunday. Remembrance Sunday allows UK citizens to remember and honor those who have served as members of their Armed Forces, emergency services and veterans.

While attending the National Service of Remembrance, Middleton stuck to formal dress codes in a black long-sleeved coat, which was accented in silver buttons. The duchess wore a white collar atop the coat, which also staying protected from the fall chill in a wide-brimmed black hat. Her accessories were equally elegant, consisting of pearl drop earrings and two red floral brooches.

Members of The Royal Family attend the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in London. CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA

Though her footwear wasn’t visible, it’s likely that Middleton wore her signature pointed-toe pumps. The style, which is one of her go-tos for formal occasions, often features pointed toes and stiletto heels. Middleton’s pairs usually match or coordinate to her various ensembles.

Kate Middleton attends the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in London. CREDIT: James Whatling / MEGA

For footwear, Middleton is partial to pointed-toe heels by Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her designer heel rotation, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara.

