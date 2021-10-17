Kate Middleton Brings Eco-Friendly Style to Earthshot Prize in Recycled Gown and Sparkly Heels

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kate Middleton was dressed like a princess for the inaugural Earthshot Prize ceremony in London’s Alexandra Palace — with a sustainable surprise.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived to the ceremony with Prince William, wearing an elegant pleated gown by Alexander McQueen. The pale purple number featured a sweeping floor-length skirt and capped sleeves, as well as an embroidered gold belt. In an eco-friendly twist, the dress came from Middleton shopping her own wardrobe, as the royal first wore the dress in 2011 to the British Academy Film Awards. Her look proves that treasured pieces can be worn as often as you’d like — no matter the style or season. It was also fitting, in keeping with the Prize’s themes of sustainability and eco-consciousness. Middleton’s look was complete with sparkling drop earrings.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the 2021 Earthshot Prize ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Middleton paired her gown with a set of dazzling heels. Her shoes appeared to feature iridescent sparkly white uppers, as well as pointed toes and stiletto heels. When worn with her dress, the footwear gave her look a “Cinderella” effect with their glittering sheen.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the 2021 Earthshot Prize ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

A closer look at Middleton’s pumps. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The Earthshot Prize was founded to create change in the next 10 years to benefit the planet and tackle climate challenges by 2030. The Prize itself is awarded to five “Earthshots” who are creating changed and inspiring others to live more environmentally friendly lives. This year’s awards are given to changemakers in five categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the 2021 Earthshot Prize ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Sparkly pumps are having a moment this year, especially since live events have resumed. Princess-worthy pumps often include sequined or sparkly uppers with thin heels and pointed toes. Middleton isn’t the only style star to wear them this season; in recent weeks, celebrities including Beyoncé, Nicky Hilton and Amanda Seyfried have worn pairs from brands such as Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin and Miu Miu.

Pointed-toe pumps are a style signature for Middleton, who’s partial to styles by Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to pair is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of designer heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara.

Add sparkly pumps to your wardrobe, inspired by Middleton.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Meisho pumps, $148.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Badgley Mischka Daisy II pumps, $198.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Nine West Hippa pumps, $89.

Click through the gallery for more of Kate Middleton’s chic style moments throughout the years.