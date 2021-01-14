Kate Hudson’s Bustier Dress, Polka Dot Tights & Strappy Pumps Reinvent Work-From-Home Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Hudson just gave work-from-home style a whole new meaning.

The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star appeared on “Today With Hoda & Jenna” this morning via video call to promote her new film “Music” and proved that you can never pass a good excuse to dress up these days. For the occasion, Hudson gave her twist on the growing monochrome trend in a black bustier-style dress courtesy of Carolina Herrera; the design came cinched with a patent chunky-buckled belt, all layered over sheer polka dot tights.

To continue the streamlined color scheme of her attire, Hudson topped off her look with sleek Tamara Mellon heels. The unique pumps featured a pointed-toe silhouette that melted into crisscrossing straps and wrapped across the ankle, earning the style its Double X title. Set atop a 4-inch stiletto heel, the Tamara Mellon Double X pumps retail for $550 on the brand’s website.

Tamara Mellon Double X Pumps.

When she isn’t in glam designs, you can oftentimes find the “Fool’s Gold” actress in pieces from her own line of athletic apparel, Fabletics. In December, for example, she broke out conventional sneakers with her chic athleisure for her workout routine. Opting for a white tank top, peach sports bra and coordinating leggings, the “Almost Famous” alumna then tapped Nike for her sweat-ready sneakers.

Similar designs from the Swoosh brand retail for $180 at Nike.com.

Beyond co-creating Fabletics, Hudson’s experience in the fashion industry is neverending. She partnered with New York & Company in 2018 as an ambassador and has previously starred in campaigns for Jimmy Choo, Ann Taylor, La Mer and Michael Kors amongst others. For her more formal occasions, the “Almost Famous” star can be found in everything from Zuhair Murad Couture to Atelier Versace, Prada and Reem Acra. Her off-duty outfits include, of course, Fabletics pieces but also Puma sneakers, Ugg slippers and even Danner hiking boots.

