Kate Hudson Kicks Up Her Party Heels in a Bathtub With a Little Black Dress & a Vodka Martini

Kate Hudson is sharing her New Year’s Eve plans with her fans. On Wednesday, the “Raising Helen” star took to Instagram to joke about her plans for the rest of the holiday season. It looks like the actress will be ringing in 2022 with martinis, music and a nice warm bath.

“How I’m spending NYE 🫒🍸🎶 @kingstvodka,” Hudson wrote, promoting her King St. Vodka brand.

In the photo carousel, Hudson poses in a bathtub complete with a gold faucet and gold shower hose. In the new optics, the “You, Me and Dupree” actress donned a black slip dress. She accessorized the short number with a silver necklace and small silver earrings. Keeping with the aesthetic for the pictures, she wrapped her blond hair in a white towel.

Her footwear choice was the highlight of the ensemble and received much recognition from her followers. The Golden Globe winner tied her look together with crystal-embellished sandals. Hudson’s sparkly heels included a knot across the toe and a kitten heel.

Although the “Something Borrowed” star plans to keep a low profile for the New Year, she has been making the most of the winter season with her family. Earlier this week, she shared some sweet snaps from her Aspen, Colo., getaway. She posted a photo with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa and their 3-year-old daughter Rani Rose. The family cozied up in the snow, with Hudson sporting a rainbow sweater and beanie. She paired the look with black boots and accessorized with black sunglasses.

The Fabletics founder has always had a passion for fashion. On the red carpet, she loves to wear gowns that have plunging necklines or that are completely backless and sheer. Her shoe style ranges from platform sandals, pointed-toe pumps, metallic mules and neutral hues by Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Le Silla.

