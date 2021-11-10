Kate Hudson Parties in Chic Beige Suit With Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox at Moose Knuckles x Jennifer Meyer Launch

Kate Hudson was suited up in beige while celebrating the collaboration between outerwear brand Moose Knuckles and fine jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer last night in West Hollywood, Calif.

Kate Hudson (R) wearing a beige suit with a matching turtle neck at the Moose Knuckles x Jennifer Meyer collab party. CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA

The 42-year-old nailed the neutral tones in a very autumnal ensemble. She wore a full cream-colored suit featuring a blazer and trousers and a matching turtleneck underneath.

The “How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days” actress posed for a photo with Meyer, who wore a black one-piece jumpsuit with a plunging neckline, cinched waist and wide-legged trousers. She paired the look with open-toe shoes as well as two thin layered necklaces and a pair of large hoop earrings.

Jennifer Meyer at the Moose Knuckles x Jennifer Meyer collab party. CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox also attended the party. Aniston went for a darker-toned look in a pair of black skinny jeans, a mesh shirt, and a pair of knee-high suede black boots. Cox wore a pair of light-wash blue jeans, a black shirt and blazer as well as a pair of leather boots with studs lining the footwear’s upper.

(L-R): Courteney Cox, Jennifer Meyer and Jennifer Aniston at the Moose Knuckles x Jennifer Meyer collab party. CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA

When Hudson is going for a more formal look, the award-winning actress can be found in everything from Zuhair Murad Couture and Tamara Mellon heels to Atelier Versace, Prada and Stuart Weitzman. She is also the star of Stuart Weitzman’s holiday 2021 campaign, “Moment to Shine.” In honor of their 35th anniversary, the brand is celebrating the feeling of glamour as well as their longstanding red carpet legacy.

Kate Hudson wearing sandal shoes with a stiletto heel and diamond detailing draped down her feet. The shoes are matched with a sparkly gold dress. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

When she isn’t in glam designs, you can oftentimes find the “Fool’s Gold” star in pieces from her own line of athletic apparel, Fabletics.

The Moose Knuckles x Jennifer Meyer collaboration is set to launch on Nov, 30 on the Moose Knuckles website and at select Moose Knuckles store locations.

