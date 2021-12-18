Kate Hudson Flatters Her Feet With Stunning Crystal-Covered Sandals That Are Her Favorite Holiday Party Heels

‘Tis the season for a bit of holiday shine. In the spirit of all things glittery, actress Kate Hudson posed an ultra-glam mirror selfie in her latest Instagram post yesterday.

The hallway behind her served as a fitting backdrop to an extravagant photo, matching the intense gleam and glitter the starlet had on her body. Hudson posed wearing an extra shiny tailored blazer, complete with black buttons on the wrists. The silver sparkles decorating the top gave the ensemble an extra Christmasy feel, perfect for a holiday party.

On the bottom, Hudson dons a black silky skirt that ends at her ankles. The skirt pairs perfectly with the loud, eye-catching blazer, offering up a contrast that allows for the glitzy blazer to shine. The party-ready outfit is left without accessories, due to its over-the-top gleam and glitter, a smart move on Hudson’s part.

In her post, Hudson writes, “Verdicts in and these babies look good on and off the foot! My favorite heel of the season.” The shoes in question are black Stuart Weitzman sandals, with strings of crystals laid over the top of the heel in perfect little rows. The glitter doesn’t stop there, though. The strings of crystals meet at the top of Hudson’s foot with a giant gleaming crystal to top it all off. The brand’s Stardust style, set on a 4-inch heel, is the textbook definition of glamour, exploring a shinier option to the otherwise mundane black strappy heel. They’re available for $595 on Bloomingdales.com.

Whether you’re attending a party or just taking a myriad of fancy selfies, this outfit is perfect for the holiday season, complete only with a touch of shine.

See more of Kate Hudson’s Stuart Weitzman holiday campaign.