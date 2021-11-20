Kate Hudson Glimmers in ’70s-Inspired Look at Stella McCartney’s ‘Get Back’ Capsule Launch Party at Hensons Recording Studio

Kate Hudson brought back 1970s glam in a glittery aqua number at the iconic Hensons Recording Studio in Los Angeles for the premiere of Stella McCartney’s Beatles-inspired capsule collection, entitled “Get Back.”

The event, which took place Nov. 18, debuted some of the looks designed by Stella McCartney, available for purchase online on Net-a-porter.com. The collection aligned with the release of Peter Jackson’s new documentary, “The Beatles: Get Back.” The documentary and the capsule collection paid homage to the legendary British band’s music, career and iconography.

Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn at Stella McCartny ‘Get Back’ Launch Party CREDIT: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

The “Almost Famous” actress stepped out in a matching Stella McCartney sequined set, embellished daintily with red lace. The psychedelic look worn by the actress featured a sequenced tunic top and wide-legged bell-bottoms with playful red lace embellishments on the hem and bodice. Each color chosen for the outfit starkly contrasted one another, the blue hues in her matching set and the decorative deep red lace trim creating a juxtaposition that worked well. Hudson wore a simple cropped and fitted navy blue blazer over the whole ensemble, tying the look together with effortless flair. The look was slightly oversized and fit comfortably on Hudsons body, juxtaposing the funky colors, sequence, and trimming that made the garments so special.

The actress’s footwear also fell in line with the theme of the night. What appeared to be white and black platforms gave the look structure, grounding the ensemble while guiding the eye naturally from the width of the pants to the structured shoe. The height provided by the shoes created a streamlined look. Chunky platform boots like these have become a staple in many celebs closets for their durability and height.