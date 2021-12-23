Kate Upton Spreads Christmas Cheer in Santa Hat With Kids

Kate Upton’s latest look is holly and jolly.

“The Other Woman” actress posted a photo on Instagram today that showed her in an extremely festive mood while reading to her child and others. The post is to signify Upton’s partnership with Epic for Kids, the leading digital library for kids 12 and under, which for this holiday season, is donating free reading subscriptions with the help of Upton to Detroit’s Read to a Child organization. Read to a Child focuses on increasing children’s literacy success through the power of reading aloud. For Upton’s ensemble, she wore a loose white T-shirt that featured puffy, tapered sleeves. She paired the top with a pair of shorts. Upton accessorized with a red and white Santa Claus hat that had “Merry Christmas” etched in gold lettering.

Although Upton didn’t opt for a pair of shoes, the American model is usually fond of pointy pumps, sleek sandals and comfy boots that help to elevate all of her outfits.

When it comes to Upton’s typical fashion aesthetic, she dons clothing that feels refined yet very classic. She gravitates towards flowy dresses, printed separates and intricate bikinis and swimwear that signifies her keen and fun eye for style. Over the years, we’ve seen her wear bold pieces that continue to dazzle and inspire, such as frilly garments, edgy delicates and slouchy sweaters.

Upton is a model and actress known for posing on magazine covers and sauntering on red carpets alike. She has been the face of notable brands like Neiman Marcus, Express and Canada Goose.

