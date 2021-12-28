×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kate Hudson Pops in Rainbow Outfit & Snow Boots in Aspen With Fiancé and Daughter

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Kate Hudson Stella McCartney The Beatles Get Back Celebration
Stuart Weitzman “Moment to Shine” Campaign
Stuart Weitzman “Moment to Shine” Campaign
Stuart Weitzman “Moment to Shine” Campaign
Stuart Weitzman “Moment to Shine” Campaign
View Gallery 10 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kate Hudson has been enjoying the Christmas season with her family in Colorado and showing off some sweet snaps from the Aspen getaway.

Taking to Instagram today, the Golden Globe-winning actress posted a photo with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa and their 3-year-old daughter Rani Rose. The family is pictured cozied up in the snow, with Hudson sporting a rainbow sweater and beanie. She’s also wearing black snow boots and accessorized with some sunglasses.

Meanwhile, her little one is dressed in a colorful printed snowsuit and plum-colored hat. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” Hudson posted another photo on Dec. 18 of her and Rani donning matching cream-colored coats as they touched down in Colorado ahead of Christmas. She wore a fluffy Marni coat and Stuart Weitzman lug-sole boots.

The Fabletics founder, who starred in Stuart Weitzman’s Moment to Shine holiday campaign, also shared a shot of her and her fiancé in matching Christmas onesies.

Kate Hudson, Stuart Weitzman, Holiday Campaign '21
Kate Hudson wearing a pair of sleek gold Stuart Weitzman sandals. The shoes are paired with a black cropped top and skirt set.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Kate Hudson, Stuart Weitzman, Holiday Campaign '21
Kate Hudson wearing a pair of strappy black sandals that buckle up her legs and stiletto heels. The shoes are paired with a patent leather trench coat.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Click through the gallery to see Hudson’s starring role in Stuart Weitzman’s ‘Moment to Shine’ holiday campaign.

Step into black snow boots.

L.L. Bean Women's Snowfield Waterproof Boots
CREDIT: L.L. Bean

To Buy: L.L. Bean Snowfield Waterproof Boots, $139; llbean.com

Adirondack III Waterproof Bootie
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Adirondack III Waterproof Bootie, $250; nordstrom.com

Sorel Joan of Arctic Next Lite Waterproof Wedge Snow Boot
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Sorel Joan of Arctic Next Lite Waterproof Wedge Snow Boot, $190; nordstrom.com

BEST GROUP Photo by Angelo Lanza Sponsored By ITA

Evolving Italian Design

Upcoming Italian trade show Expo Riva Schuh & Gardabags will take place in-person for its winter edition.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad