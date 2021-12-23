Kate Beckinsale Elevates Sweatpants for the Holidays with Edgy Platform Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kate Beckinsale brought a punky edge to at-home holiday dressing.

The “Guilty Party” star posed in a humorous video in front of the fireplace with her cat, Clive. For the occasion, she paired a white graphic T-shirt with gray sweatpants, tying her hair in an elegant black bow. Beckinsale’s look was complete with drop earrings and two layered necklaces. Clive was festively dressed in a red and white vest and Santa hat, as well.

For footwear, the “Jolt” star chose a pair of platform combat boots. The style in question featured black leather uppers, as well as a lace-up silhouette with silver eyelets. The pair was complete with buckled ankle straps, as well as thick platform soles and block heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Beckinsale’s boots gave her comfy holiday outfit a grungy twist while solidifying her dedication to a towering platform shoe—even with sweats. The pair is one of the actress’ go-to’s while at home—she even wore them to decorate her Christmas tree earlier this month.

Platform boots are a top trend this winter, with thick-soled styles like Beckinsale’s adding a height and comfort boost. Towering pairs with block heels or ridged soles give most ensembles an added edge, as well. In addition to the “Farming” actress, styles from Balenciaga, DKNY and Prada have also been spotted on Olivia Culpo, Carrie Underwood and Khloe Kardashian in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, the “Underworld” actress usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons pointed-toe pumps and sandals by Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Moschino, Dior and Giambattista Valli, among others.

Elevate your winter looks in platform boots.

