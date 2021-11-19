Kate Beckinsale Gets Sleek in Iridescent Velvet Skirt With Orange Sandals for Stella McCartney’s Beatles Capsule Party

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kate Beckinsale played with prints with her latest look. The actress attended the Stella McCartney x The Beatles: Get Back launch party in Los Angeles last night aptly dressed in an outfit designed by the host.

The movie star had on McCartney’s spring 2022 velvet sweater and matching skirt — both in blue with iridescent graphic prints. She completed the number with orange sandals by Stuart Weitzman.

Kate Beckinsale wears Stella McCartney with Stuart Weitzman sandals on Nov. 18, 2021. CREDIT: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

The soiree celebrated the release of the Stella McCartney x The Beatles: Get Back. The collection is inspired by her father Paul’s legendary band’s iconography, music and values, aligned with the release of Peter Jackson’s new documentary, “The Beatles: Get Back.”

Beckinsale was among a boldface roster of guests, including Paula Abdul, Alessandra Ambrosio, Orlando Bloom, Laura Dern, Leonardo DiCaprio, Beck Hansen, Tony Hawk, Goldie Hawn, Olivia Holt, Kate Hudson, David Lee Roth, Sean Lennon, Leslie Mann, Charlotte McKinney, Marren Morris, Al Pacino, Amy Poehler, Storm Reid, Jaden Smith,Aaron Taylor Johnson, and Reese Witherspoon.

Kate Beckinsale wears Stella McCartney with Stuart Weitzman sandals on Nov. 18, 2021. CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

When it comes to shoes, the “Underworld” actress usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions and press tours, Beckinsale typically slips into pointed-toe pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for top brands like Moschino, Christian Dior, and Giambattista Valli.

