×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kate Beckinsale Gets Sleek in Iridescent Velvet Skirt With Orange Sandals for Stella McCartney’s Beatles Capsule Party

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

More Stories By Charlie

View All
Stella McCartney x The Beatles: Get Back Celebration
June 2019
January 2019
August 2018
January 2018
View Gallery 30 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kate Beckinsale played with prints with her latest look. The actress attended the Stella McCartney x The Beatles: Get Back launch party in Los Angeles last night aptly dressed in an outfit designed by the host.

The movie star had on McCartney’s spring 2022 velvet sweater and matching skirt — both in blue with iridescent graphic prints. She completed the number with orange sandals by Stuart Weitzman.

Kate Beckinsale, stella mccartney swearter and skirt, the beatles party, stuart weitzman orange sandals
Kate Beckinsale wears Stella McCartney with Stuart Weitzman sandals on Nov. 18, 2021.
CREDIT: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

The soiree celebrated the release of the Stella McCartney x The Beatles: Get Back. The collection is inspired by her father Paul’s legendary band’s iconography, music and values, aligned with the release of Peter Jackson’s new documentary, “The Beatles: Get Back.”

Related

Reese Witherspoon Pops in Hot Pink Blazer and Black Pumps at Stella McCartney's Launch Party

Jill Biden Pops in Pink Dress and Tall Black Suede Boots at Tribal Nations Summit

Serena Williams Makes an Edgy Arrival in Studded Catsuit With Socks & Matches Her Daughter's Outfit at 'King Richard' Premiere

Beckinsale was among a boldface roster of guests, including Paula Abdul, Alessandra Ambrosio, Orlando Bloom, Laura Dern, Leonardo DiCaprio, Beck Hansen, Tony Hawk, Goldie Hawn, Olivia Holt, Kate Hudson, David Lee Roth, Sean Lennon, Leslie Mann, Charlotte McKinney, Marren Morris, Al Pacino, Amy Poehler, Storm Reid, Jaden Smith,Aaron Taylor Johnson, and Reese Witherspoon.

Kate Beckinsale, stella mccartney swearter and skirt, the beatles party, stuart weitzman orange sandals, party
Kate Beckinsale wears Stella McCartney with Stuart Weitzman sandals on Nov. 18, 2021.
CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

When it comes to shoes, the “Underworld” actress usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions and press tours, Beckinsale typically slips into pointed-toe pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for top brands like Moschino, Christian Dior, and Giambattista Valli.

See more of Kate Beckinsale’s style through the years.

Put on a pair of orange sandals and add a touch of color to your outfits.

 

 

 

 

Vince Camuto Brelanie Sandal
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Vince Camuto Brelanie Sandal, $99

The Attico Kaia 100mm Mules
CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: The Attico Kaia 100mm Mules, $661

Jimmy Choo Avenue 50 Burnt Orange Nappa Leather Mules
CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Avenue 50 Burnt Orange Nappa Leather Mules, $650

DSW Sponsored

Designer Brands Celebrates 30 Years of Fabulous Footwear

Designer Brands commemorates its 30-year milestone anniversary.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad