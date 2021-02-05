Kate Beckinsale’s Sports Bra, Cheetah Leggings & Chunky Sneakers Are Peak At-Home Style

Kate Beckinsale gave fans a peek into her at-home attire this week and it did not disappoint.
The actress served up cozy yet bold off-duty style on Thursday, dancing alongside her cat in her sleek kitchen. While her furry company modeled a pink fuzzy woolly, Beckinsale herself opted for a $38 Nike sports bra teamed with animal print leggings; she then added another layer in with her $250 Free City tie-dye sweats and the chunkiest sneakers.
When it comes to shoes the star oftentimes opts for platform lifted styles and yesterday’s style kept up that theme with help from Naked Wolfe. The pick came in the form of the brand’s all-white chunky 3.5-inch platform sneakers; the shoe offers a bold take on sneaker style with its rugged outsole and mixed texture overlays.
While the white colorway has since sold out, a black take on the Naked Wolfe Sporty lace-up style can be discounted from $199 to $171 at Yoox.com.
When it comes to Kate Beckinsale’s style, there are two pieces you can always find in her closet: skinny jeans and platform boots.
Tapping her staple look once more, the “Underworld” alumna took to Instagram in January to show how to style the pieces for winter with a little help from her furry friends. Beckinsale posed alongside her dog and cat in matching neon pink outerwear. While the actress modeled an on-trend puffer jacket, her pup sat smiling in a Christian Cowan x Max-Bone jumper made just for dogs; other dog lovers can shop the unique design for themselves on Max-Bone’s website for $95.
For Beckinsale, the bold looks fall in line with her typical everyday styles. The “Pearl Harbor” actress oftentimes favors this particular set of black heeled boots, which she wears for everything from relaxed hangouts to outdoor excursions. In May, she even opted for the style for a dog walk in Los Angeles to top off her usual skinny jeans and embellished jacket look. Every now and then when the weather is right, too, Beckinsale also taps Saint Laurent for platform sandals to match her triangle bikinis.
When she is not enjoying her time at home or out for a stroll, Beckinsale opts for glam style on the red carpet with pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo, Moschino and Julien Macdonald, amongst others.
