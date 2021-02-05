Kate Beckinsale’s Sports Bra, Cheetah Leggings & Chunky Sneakers Are Peak At-Home Style

Kate Beckinsale gave fans a peek into her at-home attire this week and it did not disappoint.

The actress served up cozy yet bold off-duty style on Thursday, dancing alongside her cat in her sleek kitchen. While her furry company modeled a pink fuzzy woolly, Beckinsale herself opted for a $38 Nike sports bra teamed with animal print leggings; she then added another layer in with her $250 Free City tie-dye sweats and the chunkiest sneakers.

When it comes to shoes the star oftentimes opts for platform lifted styles and yesterday’s style kept up that theme with help from Naked Wolfe. The pick came in the form of the brand’s all-white chunky 3.5-inch platform sneakers; the shoe offers a bold take on sneaker style with its rugged outsole and mixed texture overlays.