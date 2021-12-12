Kate Beckinsale Plays Dress Up in White Crop Top, Skirt and Towering Silver Platforms

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kate Beckinsale played dress up at home, proving that glamorous outfits are equally as fun to wear with your pets or at events.

The “Guilty Party” actress posed in a matching white crop top and skirt, which both featured an elegant floral pattern. Beckinsale’s crop top included dramatic puffed sleeves and a bow accent, while her skirt featured a slim fit.

The star’s outfit also included sparkly drop earrings and a chic black hair bow, plus a playful multicolored manicure. Beckinsale also shot with her go-to modeling partner: her cat, Clive, dressed in a pink fluffy sweater from Christian Cowan’s Max Bone pet collection.

When it came to shoes, the “Farming” star elevated her ensemble with a pair of sky-high silver platform sandals. The pair featured thick platform soles and thin ankle and toe straps, as well as a metallic sheen for added punch. The style also included heels that — though not visible — could have totaled 4-5 inches in height. The pair brought Beckinsale’s outfit a dose of sleek glamour. The style was notably similar to the Stuart Weitzman heels she wore to the 2021 British Independent Film Awards earlier this month, as well.

Kate Beckinsale attends the British Independent Film Awards Ceremony in London, United Kingdom. CREDIT: CAN/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Platform sandals have become a popular shoe style this fall for the way their boost of height supports any look. Common elements of the style include thick platform soles, paired with either tall block or stiletto heels and supportive straps. In addition to Beckinsale, stars like Hilary Duff, Chrissy Teigen and AnnaSophia Robb have also worn pairs from Miu Miu, Jimmy Choo and Prada in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, the “Underworld” actress usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons pointed-toe pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Moschino, Dior and Giambattista Valli, among others.

Boost your winter looks with glamorous sandals like Kate Beckinsale.

