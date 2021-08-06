×
Kate Beckinsale Elevates Playtime With Her Pets in Black Romper and 5-Inch Heels

By Aaron Royce
By Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

KateBeckinsale
Kate Beckinsale proved that even playtime with your pets can be elevated with a glamorous outfit.

The “Jolt” actress shared a video where she played with her dog, Myf, and cat, Clive, at home, racing down a hallway in a chic black romper. The sleeveless piece featured a deep neckline and shorts bottoms. Beckinsale opted to wear no accessories with the look, pairing it with a dark manicure and tousled ponytail.

On the footwear front, the “Farming” star elevated her look with a pair of towering platform sandals, which featured heels totaling at least 5 inches. The maroon pair complemented her romper with its’ dark hue while making a statement on its’ own. Her shoes featured wide ankle and toe straps, providing support in minimalist style.

Platform sandals have become one of the most popular shoe styles this season, due to their ability to bring an added height boost and support to any look. Stars like Storm Reid, Abigail Breslin, and Sarah Jessica Parker have also worn models from brands like Prada, Sophia Webster, and Saint Laurent in recent weeks. This wasn’t the first time Beckinsale wore platform sandals, either; the actress previously donned a black pair by Jimmy Choo for the premiere of her new movie “Jolt,” as well as a gold set by Giuseppe Zanotti to celebrate Independence Day.

Kate Beckinsale attends Amazon Studios "Jolt" Special Screening on Saturday, July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles
Kate Beckinsale attends Amazon Studios “Jolt” Special Screening on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Todd Williamson/January Images/Amazon Studios

When it comes to shoes, the “Underworld” actress usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions and press tours, Beckinsale typically slips into pointed-toe pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for top brands like Moschino, Christian Dior, and Giambattista Valli.

Add some glamour to your summer looks with black sandals inspired by Kate Beckinsale.

Schutz, platform sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Keefa sandals, $138.

Jessica Simpson, platform sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Ireblla sandals, $60 (was $100).

Michael Michael Kors, platform sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors Odette sandals, $98 (was $130).

Click through the gallery for more of Kate Beckinsale’s boldest street style looks over the years.

