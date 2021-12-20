Kate Beckinsale Humorously Shops for Lingerie With Her Cat in Towering Louboutin Booties

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kate Beckinsale brought humor to the holiday season in her latest Instagram post—along with her cat, Clive.

In a joke video where she “shops” for lingerie outside a storefront, Beckinsale wore a white crop top with black trousers and a leather buckled belt. The casual ensemble was layered under a brown coat, which featured fluffy shearling trim. To add to her outfit’s flair, Beckinsale wore oversized black and gold sunglasses. Her outfit was complete with Clive, dressed in a miniature green holiday sweater inside a see-through carrier.

For footwear, the “Guilty Party” star elevated her ensemble with a pair of towering booties. Her style appeared to feature black suede uppers with rounded toes and platform soles. The pair also included stiletto heels totaling at least 5 inches in height, accented with Louboutin’s signature red soles. Beckinsale’s booties gave her outfit a sleek edge, as well as a dramatic boost of glamour.

Platform heels have become a popular shoe style this season, due to their height boost. The style also brings added support from thick platform soles. Stars like Kelly Clarkson, Chrissy Teigen and Lorde have also worn platform heels by Nicholas Kirkwood, Prada and Saint Laurent in recent weeks. The style is one of Beckinsale’s signatures—in fact, she wore another pair of buckled platform boots in another humorous video this month while decorating her Christmas tree.

When it comes to shoes, the “Underworld” actress usually favors her staple ankle and knee-high black boots. However, she also wears Naked Wolfe platform sneakers and Saint Laurent sandals while off-duty. For formal occasions, Beckinsale dons pointed-toe pumps and sandals by Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. She’s a strong force in the fashion world as well, regularly appearing in front rows for brands like Moschino, Dior and Giambattista Valli, among others.

